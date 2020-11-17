I am not fond of Facebook posts of adorable poster children with disabilities such as Down’s syndrome supposedly daring people to like or share their photos. Intentions may be to promote empathy and awareness by pulling on our heart strings but I can’t help feeling that the posts are patronizing.
Many with disabilities have physical traits that don’t necessarily conform to what society generally considers cute and adorable. Are they any less worthy? Of course not. There are other more productive ways of drawing attention to their cause.
It’s more genuine for those of us who have friends, siblings or children with disabilities to post photos as we do of other family members and friends living moments in their lives within their capabilities. Due to my long involvement in the Santa Cruz Training Programs, I have seen the gamut of those capabilities. I am constantly amazed. If you have ever been a spectator or volunteered at a Special Olympics event you understand that your eyes open wider and your heart transforms.
Those of us my age or older grew up in a time when people with intellectual disabilities were commonly referred to as “retarded.” Many were shunned behind bedroom doors, institutionalized or worse. Too many are still invisible to society where the most emotionally disabled among us still call them the R word and don’t believe they can be or are valuable members of society.
I know how hurtful that is to my own brother who was born with developmental challenges. I have seen him cry in frustration in the wake of such bullying because he has a huge heart, inherently believes everyone is good and cannot understand why anyone would treat him badly.
My brother and his peers at SCTP and others like them in our community run a race to be “normal” that they can never win. But they inspire me because they just keep running. Maybe we can empathize more effectively if we humble ourselves and think of our own “normal” lives and how many challenges we try to overcome, such as addiction, self-defeating personality traits, or obesity. We battle our demons and afflictions daily. How gratifying, though, when somebody else along the way helps us with those crosses we bear or simply tries to be understanding.
So you see, we aren’t that much different, with the exception – I would argue – that people with intellectual disabilities are most innocent and as such much closer to God than the rest of us. Let’s refrain from disparaging or showcasing their disabilities. On the contrary, let’s celebrate their abilities.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International and a board member of the Santa Cruz ARC, the advocacy arm of the Santa Cruz Training Programs for adults and children with developmental disabilities.)