I found this year’s city inauguration to be interesting in a variety of ways. That includes some of the people in attendance, as well as some who did not show up.
It was the first time I can remember that a governor of Sonora attended the ceremony, perhaps as a nod to Mayor Jorge Maldonado’s commitment to maintain strong ties with our neighbors to the south. On the other hand, there is speculation that Durazo is courting this new administration for his own political ends. That would include his pipe dream of moving the railroad tracks from the center of Ambos Nogales to the outskirts. Sadly, we have a better chance of finding a goose that lays golden eggs.
Maldonado and his transition team invited a bevy of youngsters who handled emcee duties, recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the National Anthem. That was refreshing and meant to reinforce the new mayor’s message that we be more inclusive of youngsters so that they may one day become effective community leaders. The ceremony was capped off with a beautiful folkloric performance.
Former Mayor Arturo Garino was conspicuously absent. That was not good form, but Garino is a proud man and did not take his loss to Maldonado lightly. Also, he endured criticism in his waning days for actions deemed spiteful by the opposition. Feelings may have been hurt.
Ultimately, there’s too much focus on the mayor at these events anyway. Sure, the mayor has stature as chairman of the council. About 20 years ago, however, Nogales voters changed the City Charter to provide for a manager-council form of government instead of a strong-mayor system. This was meant precisely to preclude drama and petty differences from interfering with operations and allow someone with expertise or experience in municipal government to run the day-to-day operation. Yet we continue to enable and perpetuate the belief that the mayor is regal and our inauguration ceremonies are a coronation.
The expensive shindig underwritten by taxpayers is essentially an homage to the newly elected mayor. He or she gets to invite guests of honor, make the long-winded speech and gets rained on with platitudes from dignitaries and constituents. The other elected council members are almost an afterthought as members of his court.
A career bureaucrat who attended the inauguration argued that the event “serves to have a good cross-section of the community unite in hope for a better future.” Then he went deeper: “I would have loved for Mayor Maldonado to have thanked the previous administration. Sure, there were differences and some clashes. But in the end, the former mayor and his administration put in effort, work and time and deserve some recognition.”
Sure they do. And that kind of humility would have raised this administration’s and Maldonado’s cred level a few notches. But this year, I’m afraid there was too much ego and pride involved.
Maybe I’ve grown too cynical and gone to too many inaugurations, but the problem I see is that as soon as mayors win an election, their perceived power goes straight to their head. They begin to believe all of the praises and puff they get from supporters and those seeking political favor or influence. I hope I’m wrong, but I begin to detect this hubris in Jorge Maldonado, a man who many of us know as caring, humble and kind. Time will tell.