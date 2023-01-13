I found this year’s city inauguration to be interesting in a variety of ways. That includes some of the people in attendance, as well as some who did not show up.

It was the first time I can remember that a governor of Sonora attended the ceremony, perhaps as a nod to Mayor Jorge Maldonado’s commitment to maintain strong ties with our neighbors to the south. On the other hand, there is speculation that Durazo is courting this new administration for his own political ends. That would include his pipe dream of moving the railroad tracks from the center of Ambos Nogales to the outskirts. Sadly, we have a better chance of finding a goose that lays golden eggs.



