Two years ago, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District began planning our technology transition in a thoughtful and purposeful way. COVID-19 accelerated our plans and we want to express our appreciation to parents for your partnership as we work through issues that have arisen during these first days of a virtual start to the school year.
In 2019, we embarked on a 1:1 goal for grades six through 12 by introducing Chromebooks for every middle school student with the intent of expanding our plan in a steady, sustainable way.
From August 2019 until today we have purchased 1,355 Chromebooks, which allowed us to expand our 1:1 ratio to incoming freshmen while simultaneously ensuring nine Chromebooks in every elementary classroom. These elementary devices may be distributed to families during this temporary time of remote learning while we maintain an inventory for in-class students working in the hybrid model.
This does not include the 462 Chromebooks we have on backorder as we scour all vendors who are struggling to meet the national demand.
When our plans shifted to the more immediate need of distance learning, we doubled our order of hotspots for families from 30 (which exceeded our need last spring) to 60. However, that fell far short of the request from families which suddenly exceeded 250. Thus, 200 additional hotspots have been ordered and are expected to be distributed on Aug. 14.
The cost for this has been more than $548,000. Our recently-passed bond contributed $235,310 towards that amount. Thank you, community members! The projected average cost for continued expansion and maintenance over the next seven years is more than $160,000 per year. We view these funds as an investment in our students - your children.
We remain extremely grateful for the families who are able to provide their own laptop, desktop or Chromebook at home as that helps us ensure that our entire community is served. We will continue to aggressively pursue our goal of creating a personalized learning environment for our students through 1:1 technology while working to ensure that every student has the access they need during this frustrating but thankfully finite period of time.
David Verdugo
SCVUSD superintendent