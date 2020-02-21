Each and every one of us either has, is currently, or will someday experience tragedy in our lives.
Life is not easy. It’s not always rainbows and butterflies, and it is very often difficult to deal with the constant barrage of negativity that we are assaulted with daily. And when tragedy strikes in the midst of all that, how are we supposed to handle it?
Thankfully, there are people out there, good people, who want to help make life seem a little bit brighter, and that heavy load feel a little bit lighter.
One of those people lives right here and has made it not only her business, but also her “mission in life” to make you feel better. Desert Healing Spa, a slightly hidden oasis, is located off Grand Avenue at 118 Ellis St., Suite 1. This is where Abril Suarez’s journey has brought her.
As I entered the quaint office from the street, I was greeted with soothing tones and an intoxicating scent (which I’ve been told is called “money matrix”). The spa has an appealing set of options, all reasonably priced, including an acupressure therapy called Access Barrs that Abril, a staff member, and a volunteer even demonstrated for me. I have to admit, it looked incredibly relaxing.
But what really had me drawn to this place and its proprietor wasn’t the services offered. It was her story, and what motivates her business and personal life. You see, Abril confided in me that she lost a son years ago when he was only 9 months old. She was devastated, but she came to realize that she wasn’t the only one in this world experiencing such misery, and she wanted to dedicate her life to mitigating that pain in others.
I’ve seen Abril’s posts over the last couple of years on the various community Facebook groups and they’ve all been positive, usually promoting an event or organization dedicated to doing good.
Abril doesn’t just wait for the community to get organized though. She always has something going on to spread kindness and love, including offering monthly clinics at her spa utilizing specialty therapeutic techniques, offering special discounts during suicide awareness month or stressful times of the year, and committing to “spreading kindness” projects like giving away painted pocket stones with random acts of kindness written on them for the holder of the stone to do for someone else.
I think we can all agree that the world needs some extra love and kindness spread around. It inspired me to meet someone so dedicated to doing just that. Someone who wants to “help people to not be a-holes.”
So, to wrap up my February column, I want to encourage everyone to help out by using one of the tactics that Abril told me she uses to help spread kindness. Go to someone you love, or maybe give them a call if they’re far away, and tell them five reasons they are important in your life.
Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next month.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)