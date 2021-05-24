The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning another series of overnight full closures of north- and southbound Interstate and the I-19 on-ramps at State Route 189 this week.
All closures are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and be lifted by 6 a.m. the following morning, ADOT said in an announcement, in which it reminded drivers to slow down and use caution while the closures are in place.
The planned closures are as follows:
- Northbound I-19 from SR 189 to Grand Avenue: May 24-27.
- Northbound I-19 on-ramp at SR 189: May 24-27.
- Southbound I-19 from Grand Avenue to SR 189: May 24-27.
As a detour, drivers can access I-19 via Grand or Western avenues.
The closures are part of the ongoing ADOT project to overhaul SR 189 in Nogales.