The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect a series of closures and restrictions at Ruby Road (State Route 289) and Interstate 19 from Thursday evening, July 29, to Sunday evening, Aug. 1.
ADOT said the following restrictions will be out in place so crews can pour the south half of the Ruby Road bridge deck over I-19.
• Thursday, July 29, starting at 8 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 1, at 7 a.m.: The westbound lane of Ruby Road will close to all traffic across I-19. The eastbound lane will remain open, except for the additional restrictions noted below on Saturday night. Motorists may use Rio Rico Drive as an alternate route.
• Friday, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning: I-19 will close beneath Ruby Road, and Ruby Road will be restricted to a single lane over I-19 (eastbound only). All vehicles on I-19 will exit at Ruby Road and will be directed back onto the interstate using the entrance ramps.
• Saturday, July 31, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning: I-19 will close beneath Ruby Road, and Ruby Road will close in both directions over I-19. All vehicles on I-19 will exit at Ruby Road and will be directed back onto the interstate using the entrance ramps. No vehicles will be allowed to cross I-19. Motorists may use Rio Rico Drive as an alternate route.
• Sunday, Aug. 1, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Ruby Road over I-19 will be restricted to a single lane. Flaggers will allow vehicles to pass in alternating directions. Expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
Law enforcement and flaggers will help direct traffic through the work zone, ADOT said.
Lane closures on I-19 between Tubac and Arivaca Road
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures on Interstate 19 between Tubac and Arivaca Road from Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30.
Each direction of I-19 will be intermittently reduced to a single lane during daytime hours, ADOT said in an announcement.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.