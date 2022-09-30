Two seats on the five-member governing board of the Nogales Unified School District are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election, and four candidates are in the running.
They are: Anne Doan, Patty Muñozcano, James B. Manson and incumbent Robert Rojas. Board member Marcelino Varona, Jr. is not running for re-election after serving three consecutive terms.
The two winners will join holdover board members Cesar Lopez, Greg Lucero and Manuel Ruiz, whose terms are up in 2024. NUSD board members are elected to four-year terms. School board elections are nonpartisan.
The Nogales International sent each of the four candidates a questionnaire and asked them to return it along with a headshot photo. Their submissions are included on the following pages. Candidates were given a 125-word limit for each answer, and some answers may have been edited for length, style and/or clarity.
Why did you decide to run for NUSD governing board, and what do you think you’ll be able to contribute if elected?
Change is needed. A change that will make our parents and students successful. A change that will support parents, teachers, and staff. I realized that a need for a better curriculum is in desperate need, which will truly educate our students.
With me as an elected member of the board, my teachers, my students, my staff and my community will be receiving my full support that we are desperately yearning for. Parents would be a major factor in the curriculum and educational choices. Parents should have a final say on what is being taught in the classroom. It’s been far too long that some NUSD agendas, curricula and certain political ideas has been forced and pushed onto our children.
What’s something you think NUSD and its schools do especially well? What’s something that needs improvement?
There is always room for improvement. Attendance is well addressed; however, there is a hidden agenda, a financial purpose is behind this, not so much the wellbeing of the students. We need to hand every student the opportunity for them to excel to their maximum potential. NUSD needs to be a fully functional institution, where faculty, teachers, parents and students find common ground – that common ground is the safety of our students – and provide them with the best tools to inspire them to thrive and to succeed.
In 2019, NUSD leadership successfully asked voters to increase and extend a budget override to help pay for school programs and compensation for teachers and classified staff. How do you feel about asking property taxpayers to contribute more to local schools, either through budget overrides or issuing capital improvement bonds?
We have asked taxpayers enough already. Where are all these funds being directed? Are they being used correctly? Are those funds reaching the appropriate destination? Our community is already overburdened as it is; we need to keep our hands out of their pockets. Accountability and transparency are a must.
What strategies should NUSD pursue to retain/attract teachers and staff?
Professional development, common courtesy and a work-friendly environment where teachers and administration can correlate ideas and policies. Then and only then should they determine what works best for our students and the community as a whole. When it comes to our children’s education, we are all part of a delicate balance – students, parents, teachers and administration. No one is of greater or lower importance. I am certain that our children’s education and safety is our main priority.
If budget cuts were necessary, what’s an area you think the district might look at to cut spending?
COVID items – they were necessary at the given time. Administration and union pay take up a large portion of our budget; these investments should be towards students, teachers and staff. As it is right now, our students, teachers and staff do not have the funding designated and that at times is unavailable.
Is there anything else you’d like to say about yourself, NUSD or public education in general?
Parental rights, school safety, school choice and curriculum transparency are my top priority – something that my opponents seem to lack. The educational and medical choices belong to the parents and only the parents, not the school itself, the district or the state. It’s a fundamental idea and a solid foundation that parents get to have a choice and the knowledge to what is being taught in our children’s classroom, where politics and political bias are inappropriate, where these young minds might be influenced. Parents have voiced to me that the current school board has ignored and brushed off many of their concerns.
As a teacher being on the frontlines, I have firsthand knowledge of what our children need. What is needed is less of the same.