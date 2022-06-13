During their meetings, it’s routine for the County Board of Supervisors to approve adjusted tax values for local land parcels.
Those valuations determine how much property tax a landowner must pay to the county. Generally, the supervisors approve such adjustments with little or no discussion.
Last Tuesday, however, several land parcels raised questions due to their possible connection with a long-running, local bribery scheme – a scheme that’s currently under federal investigation.
“I kind of have a problem with this,” said District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera. “Because it’s property that’s owned by a person still under investigation.”
One land plot listed on Tuesday’s agenda sits directly beneath the Preston Mobile Home Park on North Congress Drive. That same parcel has been cited in a federal indictment against Nogales-based consultant and draftsman Luis Manuel Flores.
Court documents allege that former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes had offered to inflate the value of the land parcel, in order to financially benefit a local property owner matching the profile of Dino Panousopolous.
But as it turned out, the reason for Tuesday’s valuation adjustment was unrelated to the federal investigation or alleged bribery scheme, according to current County Assessor Pablo Ramos.
“Whatever investigation (the land is) under, it has nothing to do with ... our job,” Ramos told the supervisors.
In 2020, he explained, the Arizona Department of Transportation purchased a small sliver of the Preston land parcel under eminent domain. ADOT bought the land to accommodate its expansion of State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) nearby, Ramos said.
To reflect the slightly shrunken size of the land parcel, Ramos added, a tax valuation adjustment was necessary.
“Based on statute,” he told the NI shortly after the meeting, “we have to change it.”
ADOT, not the county, he added, handled the valuation and purchase on the Preston land parcel.
Ultimately, that morning, the valuation adjustment passed – albeit not unanimously. Supervisors Bruce Bracker and Manuel Ruiz voted in favor of the tax valuation update, while Molera voted against the change.
Since only a portion of the land parcel was condemned by ADOT, the land valuation did not change dramatically. Before ADOT’s transaction, the parcel was valued at $1,312,713. Now, it’s valued at $1,294,341, Ramos confirmed Thursday.
In other words, the parcel is now valued at $18,372 less than it was before the ADOT purchase.
Preston and ‘Person A’
Federal prosecutors allege that by June of 2019, Person A was aware that ADOT was planning to purchase his land parcel beneath the Preston Mobile Home Park. The property is owned by Panousopolous, though he is not named in any court filings and has not been charged in the case.
As a result of ADOT’s interest, the government alleges, Flores contacted Fuentes – on behalf of Person A.
(According to Flores’ indictment, this was routine, as Flores allegedly served as a middleman in the bribery arrangements, meeting with Fuentes on behalf of Person A.)
In one phone call reportedly made on June 21, 2019 Fuentes spoke to Flores and allegedly offered to “write up a letter” reflecting an inflated “estimated value” of the Preston land parcel.
In return, the indictment claims, Fuentes asked for money to fly to Minnesota with his wife, who was apparently graduating from a program based in Minneapolis.
Fuentes served more than two decades as county assessor before he stepped down in early 2020, citing health concerns. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and is currently scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 1 at U.S. District Court in Tucson. Flores has pleaded not guilty and his case is still pending.
Ramos was appointed to complete Fuentes’ term in 2020, and was then elected to a four-year term that began Jan. 1, 2021.
While Fuentes had allegedly offered to hike up the Preston land parcel’s value, speaking to the NI last week, Ramos noted that a letter from the county wouldn’t have made much of a difference in ADOT’s purchase.
“They decide (the price),” he said of ADOT. “We have nothing to do with it.”
That lines up with ADOT’s policy, according to the department’s right of way acquisition manual. The document states that when purchasing property through eminent domain, ADOT makes an offer to the landowner, who has a chance to negotiate a possible counteroffer.
“We can say that it’s worth $20 million,” Ramos added, “but ADOT has their own appraisers and their own staff.”
Ramos added that other property owners are undergoing tax valuations, due to similar purchases ADOT made near the SR 189 ramps.
What’s more, Ramos said, only a sliver of the Preston land parcel was sold to ADOT – not the entire plot, which stretches nearly 32 acres.
The NI sent a public records request to ADOT concerning the sale, but the agency declined to provide any relevant information.