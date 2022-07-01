Peter Lella, an international consultant and committeeman for the Santa Cruz County Republican Party, stepped into the Nogales mayoral election as a write-in candidate. He spoke with the NI on June 29 about his motivation to join the race.
Why are you running for mayor?
“My decision to run for mayor came up when I saw Garino and Maldonado running again,” Lella said. “I find it like the people cannot defend themselves.”
Lella pointed to the city’s poverty rate – about 28.2 percent, according to the U.S. Census – along with its decline in population. “There are no opportunities over here,” he said.
Could you tell me a little bit about your relationship with Nogales?
Citing an address near the downtown corridor, Lella said he’d been living in Nogales for 15 years.
“I met my wife in San Diego,” he said. “I learned that she was living over here, she’s a successful dentist.”
“Our daughter,” he added, ”is 100 percent Nogales. Went to A.J. Mitchell, Wade Carpenter ... and we are happy here.”
You’re currently running as a write-in candidate rather than having filed in time to get your name on the ballot.
In February, Lella said, he experienced a family emergency and had to leave Nogales for over a month. “And when I came back, I also had to make ... a lot of other arrangements,” he said.
However, he added, he’d decided to run anyway, despite missing the deadline to get on the ballot.
“I did challenges all my life. I did power stations in Uruguay in the middle of nowhere. I did pipelines across the Andes, 3,000 meters high, on time, on budget, no losses,” he said.
Nogales has a council-manager form of government. Could you tell me about your understanding of the mayor’s role in that system?
“The mayor is one more of the voices that works in the elections,” Lella said, referencing the city council. “The city has an administrator and it also has a vice administrator.”
Speaking Tuesday, Lella lambasted the current administration for raising salaries in some leadership positions. He did not mention any specific positions, though the city has raised its salary for city manager in recent years, most recently approving a $145,000 annual salary for new manager Edward Dickie.
“They are making $150,000,” he said. “It’s completely ridiculous. It’s a slap in the face for people in Nogales who pay the taxes.”
What do you think the city could do to foster economic development?
Lella encouraged incentives for local businesses, along with tax reductions for residents. He asserted that the city, in recent years, did not adequately assist businesses – particularly during the pandemic.
“They were not only not assisting the businesses, but beating them up with regulations, taxes,” he said.
Can you name one or two economic development strategies that you would implement if elected?
Lella again pointed to tax cuts – both for local residents and for investors.
“This is very easy,” Lella responded. “It’s called a redistribution of the income.”
Again, Lella mentioned high salaries at City Hall, adding that the city could spend less and reduce taxes. Raising taxes within the city, he added, would only lead to more tax evasion and reduce local spending.
“We need to motivate, to give incentives, to tell investors ‘we will reduce your taxes, we will help you with all the regulations,’” he said. “We will help you to settle over here and bring business.”
You’ve mentioned real estate taxes. The county has a property tax. The city does not. How could the City of Nogales assist residents in lightening the burden of property taxes?
The city, Lella responded, should communicate with the county and encourage a lower property tax rate.
“If you reduce taxes and put ... money into your pocket,” he said, “you can spend that money in goods and services.”
When it comes to housing, what issues if any do you see for Nogales residents? How would you address those issues?
“That’s a very, very big, big issue,” Lella said.
He pointed to mortgage assistance programs: “You can give 100 percent finance to first-time home buyers. And the cities assist with the down payment, the closing cost, and if you live in that house for the next 10 years, you don’t have to repay that.”
Incentivizing homeownership in Nogales, he said, would further pump money into the local economy.
He also encouraged the city to buy land, “like the golf courses that closed. Build apartments, two-bedroom, two-bath.”
What are your thoughts on annexation?
“Annexation is like a person that is getting another credit card to pay the other credit card,” he said.
Lella asserted that the city should instead focus on “the four basic things, which are health, education, justice and security.”
“We will have to make a hospital, make a university, give the right conditions for investors to come open more business,” he added.
You’ve mentioned the city’s role in education and health. However, the Nogales schools are independent of the city and public health functions under the county. So what is the city’s role there?
The city, Lella contended, should play a stronger role in supporting higher education and healthcare.
“The city should award at least five scholarships,” Lella said, “of $25,000 each to the Nogales School District.”
“I’ve been with a lady working at Subway,” he added. “Her real estate taxes went up 30 percent, her income did not (rise) 30 percent, which is immoral. ... She has to send two kids to the university, in Tucson.”
Lella also made a case for a larger university presence in Nogales itself, along with a new hospital.
You’ve mentioned a couple times the importance of building a hospital. Thinking about the hospital that exists here currently ... is there a reason you think there should be a new one?
Lella responded that the current facility – the Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital – “is in lack of some critical services.”
“When my daughter was born, a virus was detected,” he said. “With only 14 days of life, she had to be transported by helicopter to the Tucson Medical Center, because they couldn’t treat her over here.”
He also pointed to the recent closure of the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, the only general hospital between Nogales and Tucson.
“We should grab more of those doctors,” he said, “and keep them over here.”
You’re the precinct committeeman of the Santa Cruz County Republican party. Municipal elections are nonpartisan. Would the party’s platform play a role in your decision making?
Not at all, Lella responded.
“My decision to run for office has nothing to do with Republican or Democrat,” he added. “The citizens of the City of Nogales are struggling to make it.”
The average household income in Nogales, Lella added, is too low for people to save money and move up economically.
“Everybody deserves the same as I have. I work, I save, I pay my car, I pay my house, and I go on vacation,” he said. “Everybody has to have the same right to send their kids to school. Not to go and ask for food stamps. That ruins their pride.”
The city so far has received about $3.3 million dollars in the American Rescue Plan Act. We’ve used that so far to pay down pension debt for local police and fire employees. Now the city is slated to receive about $3.2 million more. How would you want to use that money?
“Some of the funds, Lella proposed, could help kickstart the hospital.
Another idea, he said, “would be to develop a neighborhood. And another one would be to talk to Simon (Property Group). Simon is the largest operator of malls in the United States.”
Building an outlet mall in Nogales, he said, could allow travelers from Mexico to stay and spend in the area – rather than taking their dollars to Green Valley, Marana or Casa Grande.
“They stay, and they buy here,” he said. “And those (sales) taxes ... stay with us.”
One thing that’s come up in this election cycle is a desire for more transparency during council meetings. Is that something you’d enforce?
“Most definitely,” Lella responded. “I am an employee. My (bosses) are the citizens of the City of Nogales. I report to them. They have hired me for this job.”
Lella said he’d utilize audits and inform citizens about the city’s spending process for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“My grandfather used to have a very nice saying,” he said. “He said that people make marvelous things with somebody else’s money and with somebody else’s time, OK? Now I want transparency. No gimmicks, no hidden agendas.”
In the past year how many city council meetings would you say you’ve attended or maybe tuned in to online?
“None of them,” Lella said. “Because I don’t like what they do. They lie. And I don’t like that.
“It’s a circus,” he added, “that they are running for the audience.”