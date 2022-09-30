Two seats on the five-member governing board of the Nogales Unified School District are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election, and four candidates are in the running.
They are: Anne Doan, Patty Muñozcano, James B. Manson and incumbent Robert Rojas. Board member Marcelino Varona, Jr. is not running for re-election after serving three consecutive terms.
The two winners will join holdover board members Cesar Lopez, Greg Lucero and Manuel Ruiz, whose terms are up in 2024. NUSD board members are elected to four-year terms. School board elections are nonpartisan.
The Nogales International sent each of the four candidates a questionnaire and asked them to return it along with a headshot photo. Their submissions are included on the following pages. Candidates were given a 125-word limit for each answer, and some answers may have been edited for length, style and/or clarity.
Why are you running for re-election to the NUSD governing board, and what do you think you’ve contributed during your first term?
I have contributed to a strong governing board that has provided steady, stable leadership in unprecedented times during the pandemic by working collaboratively with my fellow board members and the district leadership to navigate the health crisis while ensuring that the educational mission of the district continued to move forward in the safest way possible.
I am running for re-election because I want to continue to serve the community and contribute to the success of our school district and students.
What’s something you think NUSD and its schools do especially well? What’s something that needs improvement?
NUSD schools do a great job of educating the whole child, providing strong core instruction with opportunities for college preparation programs participation, career and technical education opportunities, and a strong arts program.
The district made great strides over the last 2-3 years in the use of technology (providing one-to-one technology,) and beginning to focus on STEM areas such as coding and robotics, which I would like to see expanded implementation.
In 2019, NUSD leadership successfully asked voters to increase and extend a budget override to help pay for school programs and compensation for teachers and classified staff. How do you feel about asking property taxpayers to contribute more to local schools, either through budget overrides or issuing capital improvement bonds?
I would support the continuation of the conservative override currently in place for the continuity the outstanding educational and athletic programs in place for students, and the support that it provides to attract and retain staff through the additional compensation it provides.
However, as a board member, I have always been sensitive to the demands placed on our local taxpayers and will continue to encourage the district administration to actively seek out grant funding to meet curricular and facility needs, safeguarding taxpayer monies to the greatest extent possible.
What strategies should NUSD pursue to retain/attract teachers and staff?
The district should continue to implement the successful strategies already in place, which include tools such as a mentor program for new teachers, implementation of the University of Arizona Pathways to Teaching Program to “grow our own” teachers, continuous efforts to offer competitive salaries and benefits, and building upon the positive culture of collaboration which currently exists as a result of the example set by the NUSD Governing Board.
If budget cuts were necessary, what’s an area you think the district might look at to cut spending?
The district has been very conservative in its spending and budgeting and is well positioned to actually avoid budget cuts given the strong carryover that has been developed to safeguard the district. This conservative approach is what I, as a governing board member, have always and will continue to emphasize as a critical focus for a sustainable, strong budget. If budget cuts ever became necessary due to legislative issues such as the AEL (Aggregate Expenditure Limit), then those areas that least impact student instruction would need to be targeted, such as staff travel and administrative expenses.
Is there anything else you’d like to say about yourself, NUSD or public education in general?
I am a strong advocate for public education and the Nogales Unified School District. I retired as a teacher from NUSD after 38 years of service and have my daughter enrolled in NUSD. I have enjoyed serving the school community as an educator in the past, and now as a governing board member to do my part to continue to make NUSD number one – not only for my child, but for all of our children. I would be honored to continue to serve the school community and remain an advocate for public education.