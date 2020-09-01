Baely Ahumada, a Rio Rico native and 2017 graduate of Rio Rico High School, was recently affirmed at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., where she is a junior majoring in Portuguese.
Upon entering junior year, West Point students must affirm their commitment to their studies, as well as commission into the U.S. Army. Ahumada was affirmed on Aug. 16 and will commission into the Army upon graduation as a second lieutenant. She’ll serve at least five years of active duty and three years in the reserves.
Ahumada, whose family has a history in the military, began exploring options in that field during her sophomore year at RRHS, and First Sgt. Larry Brown of the school’s JROTC program helped her apply for a week-long naval camp for high school students. That experience helped influence her to apply for West Point her senior year.
Ahumada has been joined at West Point by another RRHS alum: Jose Chacon, who graduated high school this past spring.
“Hopefully soon we will be able to inspire other students from Rio Rico to not only want to serve, but also do their best in high school so that they are eligible to apply and get accepted into an academy. We are the first for RRHS, but hopefully not the last,” she told SCVUSD Superintendent David Verdugo during an interview for a new series called #SCV35AboveTheBar.
“‘Above the Bar,’ for us, is people who go above and beyond,” Verdugo explained, adding that Ahumada has done that by “going to one of not only the most prestigious universities in the country, but in the world.”
