Why did you decide to run for the TFD board, and what do you think you’ll be able to contribute if elected?
I was approached by several local citizens who felt the current board was not serving the community’s best interests. They felt the board had turned a deaf ear to the community and were attempting to build a new fire station with no community involvement and no financial checks and balances.
I attended a board meeting in June to see the board in action.
A tax increase related to capital improvements was passed without discussion. Dissenting board members were ignored and public comments were summarily dismissed. We all acknowledge that something needs to be done about Station No. 1. However, the community needs to understand the financial obligations they will be assuming for decades to come.
I have the education and experience to address these deficiencies.
What’s something you think TFD does particularly well? What’s something that needs improvement?
The fire district executes its day-to-day operations extremely well. We are fortunate to have these young men and women serving us in our community. They are well-trained and discharge their duties professionally and efficiently. The fire chief runs a tight ship and discharges her administrative duties very professionally. Training and emergency response are where they should be.
There appears to be no template for evaluating and managing high-dollar capital improvements within the fire district. All one has to do is look at the beautiful, totally underutilized Stations No. 3 and No. 4 to see how poor planning results in an unnecessary tax burden for the community.
How can TFD ensure that it both attracts and retains qualified employees?
The TFD should continue to work with the chief to ensure personnel are paid appropriately with excellent benefits.
The future strength of the fire department will depend heavily on the board balancing community and fire department needs with the community’s financial ability to support the fire district well into the future. Addressing Station No. 1 needs to be done in a pragmatic and thoughtful manner. If handled poorly, it could adversely impact every citizen in the district including department employees.
In recent months, some residents have called for more transparency from the board, particularly in regard to its possible establishment of a new fire station in Tubac. What, if anything, do you think the TFD board can do to ensure open communication with its residents?
The board needs to share the specifics of its development plan for Station No. 1.
Was there ever a needs assessment done? If so, it must be shared with the public. I am unaware of any budget ever being shared that indicates how much the project might cost.
Most importantly, no information has been shared indicating how much money is available to spend. The assumptions that make up these issues are nowhere to be found.
It is apparent that the board is flying by the seat of their proverbial pants. That never ends well for taxpayers.
How would you strike a balance between generating revenue for TFD and keeping tax rates stable for residents within the district?
One strikes a balance by not spending more than one takes in. The TFD has savings available to spend. However, the spending requirements for a new station have yet to be defined and shared with the community.
All I've ever heard is, "Oh, there is plenty of money in the bank." But before we decide what to build, we need to understand the requirements, not what would be nice to have. Station No. 1 needs to come in on time and on budget.
If taxes continue to be increased to cover deficit spending and all our savings and available bond monies are spent on Station No. 1, then the only way out are cuts to personnel. That's where this could easily end up. It's time for a change.
Is there anything else you’d like to say about yourself or the Tubac Fire District?
My past experience will help to maintain a reasonable level of taxation balanced against our community needs.
I've been the treasurer on several boards. I've dealt with capital campaigns and I understand how hard it is to balance reserves with the capital budget.
With respect to Station No. 1, the devil is in the details, which is scary, because the details have yet to be worked out or made public.
This board has been remiss by not communicating the process and costs involved in spending taxpayers' money.
I am particularly sensitive to the young families that live paycheck to paycheck. A tax increase would be a big deal to them. The community needs to see the TFD change; I hope voters will support me in making it happen.