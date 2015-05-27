Quantcast
Santa Cruz Valley Sun

More bartending jobs on tap for Arizona

Job seekers might want to brush up on their cocktail recipes as Arizona is expected to have the second highest expected growth rate for bartending in the nation for the next decade.

Wednesday, May 27, 2015
AZ geocachers banned from state trust land

  • By Juliana Romeo
    Arizona Sonora News

The Arizona State Trust Land Department officially banned geocaching on their grounds last year, saying the outdoor recreation violates state policy against litter.

Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Groups promote natural food sources

  • By Gareth Farrell
    Arizona Sonora News

Two Southern Arizonan nonprofit organizations, Native Seeds/SEARCH and Tohono O’odham Community Action, are working to promote wild food sources and desert tolerant crops in the region.

Feds remove ‘target’ status for Amado

  • By David Rookhuyzen
    Green Valley News

Amado has – for the moment – lost its status as a “target community,” a decision that could impact the federal funding it receives to support several programs serving the area.

Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Jail inmates get vegetarian menu

  • By Kalli Ricka Wolf
    Arizona Sonora News Service

Peter Pilat walks from room to room in a massive “Food Factory” warehouse in Phoenix, overseeing as Maricopa County inmates assist guards in packaging peanut butter and washing fruit.

Tycoon sees improving AZ-Mexico relations

  • By Amelia Goe
    Cronkite News

Self-made business tycoon Carlos Slim Helu, one of the world’s top three richest men, said Arizona and Mexico have yet to reach their relationship’s fullest potential. But it’s getti…

Pair of Jacks drive White Elephant

  • By Regina Ford
    Green Valley News

They are known as “the two Jacks” at the White Elephant second-hand store in Green Valley, but this pair of octogenarians don’t take their volunteer jobs lightly.

Report says park visitors spent $2.1M

  • Santa Cruz Valley Sun

A new National Park Service report shows that 38,017 visitors to Tumacácori National Historical Park in 2014 spent more than $2.1 million in nearby communities.

Border security products on display at expo

  • By Bill Slane
    Cronkite News

With some technology seemingly straight out of a summer blockbuster movie, companies from across the country showcased some brand new products that they hope will increase the securi…

Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Notario fraudsters prey on immigrants

  • By Emily Mahoney
    Cronkite News

Whenever Monica Alegria has an appointment with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, she gets so nervous her head aches. Alegria didn’t come into the country illegally nor does…

Remembering Raul Castro

  • By Julian Lopez
    Cronkite News

To Alfredo Gutierrez, former majority and minority leader of the Arizona State Senate, Gov. Raul H. Castro wasn’t the warmest person to deal with.

‘Brute force’ border stats criticized

  • By Kristen Hwang
    Cronkite News

The Department of Homeland Security needs to find a better way to measure the success of border security policy or else spending on the issue is little more than “a shot in the dark,…

Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Seized assets mean big money for police

  • By Agnel Philip and Emily Mahoney
    Cronkite News

Arizona law enforcement agencies have spent more than $57 million since 2008 through a federal program granting money and other property seized from those suspected of crimes, a Cron…