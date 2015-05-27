Santa Cruz Valley Sun

Job seekers might want to brush up on their cocktail recipes as Arizona is expected to have the second highest expected growth rate for bartending in the nation for the next decade.
Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Teen pregnancy in Arizona is a story of improvement and opportunity, advocates and experts say.
The Arizona State Trust Land Department officially banned geocaching on their grounds last year, saying the outdoor recreation violates state policy against litter.
Wednesday, May 13, 2015
When Renae Yellowhorse comes to the area of the Grand Canyon where the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers meet, she feels the presence of her late father.
Two Southern Arizonan nonprofit organizations, Native Seeds/SEARCH and Tohono O’odham Community Action, are working to promote wild food sources and desert tolerant crops in the region.
Amado has – for the moment – lost its status as a “target community,” a decision that could impact the federal funding it receives to support several programs serving the area.
Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Peter Pilat walks from room to room in a massive “Food Factory” warehouse in Phoenix, overseeing as Maricopa County inmates assist guards in packaging peanut butter and washing fruit.
Self-made business tycoon Carlos Slim Helu, one of the world’s top three richest men, said Arizona and Mexico have yet to reach their relationship’s fullest potential. But it’s getti…
They are known as “the two Jacks” at the White Elephant second-hand store in Green Valley, but this pair of octogenarians don’t take their volunteer jobs lightly.
A new National Park Service report shows that 38,017 visitors to Tumacácori National Historical Park in 2014 spent more than $2.1 million in nearby communities.
With some technology seemingly straight out of a summer blockbuster movie, companies from across the country showcased some brand new products that they hope will increase the securi…
Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Some Canadians making a run for the border back home ended up having to leave their horses in Arizona.
Whenever Monica Alegria has an appointment with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, she gets so nervous her head aches. Alegria didn’t come into the country illegally nor does…
To Alfredo Gutierrez, former majority and minority leader of the Arizona State Senate, Gov. Raul H. Castro wasn’t the warmest person to deal with.
The Department of Homeland Security needs to find a better way to measure the success of border security policy or else spending on the issue is little more than “a shot in the dark,…
Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Arizona law enforcement agencies have spent more than $57 million since 2008 through a federal program granting money and other property seized from those suspected of crimes, a Cron…