Calabasas School - Ms. Anderson's 3rd grade class at Calabasas would like to thank all essential workers. Their work is appreciated and they remain among our heroes on the front lines.
This video displayed here was brought to you by the "Calabasas Cougars Care Project.”
"With the help from Middle school Stuco we have been working on inspirational thank you posters, cards or videos for all of those people who are working to help keep us all safe and make sure we have what we need while everyone stays home." Janeen Treto