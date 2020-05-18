Calabasas School - October 2019 the Calabasas Leadership Team met to discuss ways to support student achievement, provide support to teachers, and build a partnership with parents. The team decided to focus on reading as an area to begin this partnership, understanding that the earlier a student’s area of struggle in reading is identified, the more successfully it can be remedied with targeted interventions, and instruction. The goal is for teachers and parents to work together to ensure that students are strengthening their reading skills and meeting milestones each year through a fun and interactive way. The team decided to target first grade students, by creating a workshop to help students meet Arizona’s Move on When Reading(MOWR) initiative.
The Move on When Reading (MOWR) legislation is designed to identify struggling readers and provide them with specific, targeted interventions so they are reading at or above grade level by the end of 3rd grade. Arizona’s Move on When Reading policy is designed to provide students with evidence-based, effective reading instruction in kindergarten through third grade. One district wide tool used to monitor student reading progress in grades K-1 is the DIBELS 8th Edition. DIBELS is a series of short (1 minute) fluency measures, used to track student progress over the school year.
A total of 28 parents were invited in November to attend the first workshop. Members from the Calabasas Leadership team which included both administration and instructional leaders, broke up into groups of parents and their student to work with each of the DIBELS components. Ms. Aguirre-Fontes, Calabasas Reading Specialist, worked on providing the team and parents with all the necessary materials they would need to help support their child’s learning, to be used in the workshop and at home. She helped make learning fun by providing the objective for each area in the form of a game, different from the daily homework provided by teachers. The games were modeled and then parents and students played the games with assistance and feedback from the team. Parents were happy to learn how their students are assessed as well as being provided with activities to support them at home.
Parents who did not attend were called to make an appointment to come meet with Ms Aguirre-Fontes either before or after school, and she met with all seven parents. Follow up contact was made with each parent before the December DIBELS testing, and parents were asked if they needed more resources, and if requested it was provided.
Ms. Aguirre-Fontes called a few parents before the December DIBELS to remind them about the test and to ask them if they needed anything or if they had any questions. Many parents responded well with a simple phone call and were very pleased. She suggested other activities they could do at home to practice the high frequency words. Every single student that was part of the targeted group showed growth on each DIBELS skill on their December Benchmark testing. Ms. Aguirre-Fontes said, “We had many students jump from strategic to core, intensive to core, or intensive to strategic.”
We had a parent say, “Everything is going well and even her little brother wants to be involved." Another parent mentioned, "Thank you for caring for my son."
There was a follow up meeting with the group in February with new activities and goals provided. The Calabasas Leadership team was excited to meet with students and parents again and have already been talking about expanding the Parent Nights with other grade levels and content areas into the next school year.