Calabasas hosts 6th Annual Fiesta Mexicana

Attending the Fiesta Mexicana is a rich cultural experience hosted by Calabasas School. The Fiesta, coordinated by parent liaison Irma Velez, is held every year to give students as well as the community an opportunity to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. Performances by local musicians, mariachis and folklorico dance groups are among the night’s entertainment.
Teachers, clubs and organizations also participate in the fiesta by providing booths with food and games. Well loved games that added to the cultural theme were the peso toss and Loteria. Traditional Mexican cuisine such as carne asada, corn, and Mexican pastries were provided to fiesta goers at a nominal fee. This year, sales reached an all time high which was of great benefit to the clubs and organizations who participated in an effort to raise funds for their programs.
Although the food and games were certainly a huge success, the highlight of the evening was a showcase of students who had the opportunity to sing and perform for their families and teachers in a singing contest. Thirteen students eagerly participated, each met with applause and cheers at their enthusiastic display of talent. Marcelo Ibarra-Vallejo, 6th grader, ultimately won first place in the singing contest, taking home a tablet as a prize.
The Fiesta Mexicana created wonderful memories for both students and staff. It demonstrated the commitment of Calabasas School to engage with the community, It also created opportunities for connection and interaction in the continuing mission to enrich the educational experience for
students. When asked why she believes the event is such a big success, coordinator Ms. Velez said, “First, let me say that we would not have such a successful event if it weren’t for our parent volunteers who help with everything from food to decorations. It’s the biggest event of the year and it gets the community involved which brings a real sense of community as we get the chance to showcase our students, our school and our teachers.”