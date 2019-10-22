School Wide Initiative Leads to a Love for Reading Buddies

This is a big year for Calabasas School full of positive change and exciting plans. Committed to elevating standards and fresh new ideas, the dedicated team of administration and staff have been working hard to implement a Love of Reading program both school wide and in the classroom. In developing the program, teachers were challenged to come up with a fun and unique way to encourage students to read.
Elisa Jackson, a new second grade teacher at Calabasas, accepted the challenge, and is making a big impact on not only her second graders, but has reached out across the campus to Ms. Sedgwick’s sixth grade class to form Reading Buddies. Once per week, the two classes come together so the older students can read to the younger students. The idea to encourage good reading habits and provide role modeling opportunities.
The partnership has been equally beneficial for both. The second graders enjoy the attention as they learn listening and language skills. It has helped the older students develop leadership skills which have been helpful in their transition to middle school. It has also been a confidence booster for the lower level readers who need the extra reading practice. Mrs. Jackson said, “it’s exciting to see the older kids put so much effort into reading and making the stories come alive for the younger ones.”
The experience has been an immediate hit. Both classes have demonstrated cooperation and respect while experiencing the act of reading as a way to connect and help others learn. Fridays in Mrs. Jackson’s classroom are now a long anticipated event that students look forward to all week.