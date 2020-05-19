CTE@Rio Rico High School - This year the Career and Technical Education (CTE) department at Rio Rico High School, along with Calabasas and Coatimundi Middle Schools, are working together to give students a head start towards career exploration.
RRHS CTE currently offers programs for high school students, but wants to get middle schoolers exploring options sooner. CTE programs currently offered at the high school include; Law and Public Safety, Nursing Services, AgriScience, JROTC, Stagecraft, Engineering, Graphic Design, Business Operations, Culinary Arts and Sports Medicine. Each program provides students with employability skills, transferable to whatever field they may pursue.
“The purpose of bridging CTE with middle school electives is not to help students choose a career, says CTE Director Jorge Moreno. “ It is to help students start a career pathway that will help guide them through the process of making an informed career decision.” Many students graduate high school without knowing what programs to pursue, which can cause the loss of time and money. Two elements that are integral to be successful in post secondary education.
Students were invited to visit RRHS and tour CTE programs. Students received a seven minute overview of each program. This allowed students to receive a personal experience of the CTE classroom, instructor, and lab.
CTE is also collaborating with the elective teachers at the middle schools to match them with the program that relates to their elective class. These teachers will take a week out of their curriculum to make room for this initiative. In the first few days, students will be introduced to Virtual Job Shadow. This program is known to empower individuals to discover, plan and pursue their dreams with a unique video-based career planning platform. It utilizes interactive tools to help students and job seekers develop career paths based on choice, not chance. Within that program students will take an assessment to identify their interests, research targeted careers and watch an online video to discover what they might enjoy about this profession. They will also gain insights on the education skills and jobs available in this type of profession.
By introducing students of CTE programs at RRHS to the various certifications offered within those programs, and the active Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO) available to join, students can gain a competitive edge if they take the opportunity.
This year, students from both schools joined high school students to receive CTSO Officer Training from Pima County JTED. Students were trained how to run a club meeting using proper parliamentary procedures. The training enabled students and advisors who attended to integrate CTSO’s into their schools. Both schools also offered Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) at their site.
“Overall, it is important we engage students at an early age so that they are aware that the purpose of education is to provide opportunities. The sooner our students are aware of these opportunities the better they will do in school because they know what they're working towards.”, said Moreno.