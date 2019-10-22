CTMS Campus Transition

Are we still Coatimundi Middle School if you can’t find us on Coatimundi Drive anymore? The answer is emphatically “yes”! We are Courteous, Teachable, Motivated Scholars thriving and adapting on the Frontage Road across from the Bus Barn. We are privileged now to occupy an older, more spacious, open campus that facilitates our staff and student body quite nicely. Location and space, however, are not the only changes. We have also integrated new staff members and students and said goodbye to old ones. We are changing from the inside and the outside.
As an academic community we have made a collective conscious effort to maintain structural ideals that have historic value while implementing new ideals that have promise. Collaborative planning and problem solving is a premium activity while character building and academic excellence remain campus-wide goals.
The most obvious changes are the scenic view and spacious walkways between campus buildings. The San Cayetano Mountains loom moodily to the east and exhilarating, long walks from one grade level to another are common place. As one Science teacher put it, ‘there’s more nature here’. Outdoor fields provide more space for organized sports and encourage healthy recess activities. Aged shade trees add character and shelter.
One of the challenges with so much more open outdoor space is the transition between classes and necessarily heightened level of staff vigilance. Students have had to get used to ‘walking with a purpose’ to be on time for class. Establishing staff presence with daily duty placements around campus has felt demanding but has also been effective, making campus a safe place for all students.
Several teachers are adapting to teaching at a new grade level or have new curriculum requirements and acknowledge priceless, professional support from their peers. We are grateful for new carpeting and new technology. Every teacher has a personalized Chromebook and every student is steward of a personal laptop. More indoor space also means there is more room for existing clubs and activities.
In September, Tom McIlrath, a new staff member and art teacher, prepared with his students an outstanding collage that represents our campus transition very well. At first glance you see colorful organized chaos – but when you look a little closer you see clearly the Coatimundi Cavalier and the campus name he represents. We are Coatimundi Middle School and we don’t do average. We do awesome!