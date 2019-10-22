Quarter One Sports @ CTMS

Middle school athletes are young, dedicated individuals who are willing and able to face down challenges and are motivated by competition. These young athletes experience scrutiny for everything from their initial physical exam to athletic skills and sportsmanship. They are coachable leaders and represent their school community as role models of eligibility, physical talent, and psychological stamina.
CTMS students who choose to be a part of the CTMS athletic program are driven by a sense of achievement and school pride. They like the rush of adrenaline when competition is high and one deciding play will determine winning or losing a game. Students also experience a sense of belonging to their community with an active role among their peers. Others have long-term plans for high school and college athletics and athletic scholarships.
The school year opens with sports opportunities from August to October offered in flag football, volleyball, cross country, and cheer. These opportunities shift every quarter. At CTMS, once athletic candidates have passed the initial paperwork and wellness physicals, hopeful anticipation runs high as Golden Tickets grant access to first practices. Coaches get to know their team and begin training their students for the hard work ahead of them.
Our coaches are dedicated selflessly to helping students achieve their goals. They are revered by their team and recognize part of themselves and their own beginnings in their student athletes. Coaches help their student athletes manage current challenges in academic and athletic achievement, but also groom them to be life-long learners.
Roger Brambila, first-year flag football coach, encourages students when he says, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard”.
Christina Williams, CTMS girls volleyball coach, said, “It’s always exciting to see a great play during a game or an athlete achieve a personal goal…(but) I hope athletes will see the benefits outside of the sports season. Many of these skills can turn into activities that they will enjoy as adults. They should dedicate themselves to getting better and learning it while they have the chance”.
In the realm of sports, challenges and rewards partner close together. An almost universal challenge for CTMS athletes is academic eligibility, while the most common reward (besides just the love of the game) is maintaining eligibility so they are able to play. Students are conscious and appreciative of their parents’ support and in turn want to make them proud. They also appreciate the rewards of long and frequent hours of practice when they contribute points to the score board during a game.
Andrea Cano, an eighth grade cross country athlete said, “Cross country is something that keeps me in pace…My biggest challenge has been to keep a healthy mindset and push myself.” Echoing the voice of many of his basketball and cross country peers, Ricky Buelna said, “The best feeling you can have is whenever you win because you put in so much hard work, days, time, and instead of going out on Fridays, you stayed to keep practicing. And it’s just a feeling an athlete can’t describe”. A rounded eighth grade athlete of volleyball, soccer, basketball, and softball, Vanessa Martinez said, “For me the most rewarding experiences are not winning the game – it’s that I found some great friends throughout the season”.