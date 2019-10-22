The Power of Yet: Gear up at CTMS

Last school year (2018 – 2019) our then seventh grade students in Santa Cruz County were introduced to GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs). This program partners local districts with their state. It is a discretionary grant program with a prescribed curriculum that focuses on preparing low-income middle and high school students for college and career readiness.
Our GEAR UP grant is serving the entire cohort of students (approximately 800) for a span of six years (grade 7 to 12). This cohort is now in eighth grade and is being instructed in growth mindset. These lessons take place for approximately 30 minutes once a week during their Social Studies class. Students at CTMS (like others in their cohort) have come to appreciate their lessons and their GEAR UP counselor, Ms. Lizette Monge.
A GEAR UP assembly kicked off the year with a Family Feud Game format, pairing volunteer teachers and students on “family” teams. To win the game team members had to identify and describe growth mindset characteristics. Competition was stiff, cheers were loud and in the end everybody won. Every student left with token gifts but what they appreciated the most was the perceived academic support. Valeria, a CTMS eighth grader, spoke for many when she said, “ I really enjoyed everything, the Family Feud game, the prizes, but most of all I really like how they’re teaching us about mindsets and help us through high school”.
Now, after a full quarter of classes, students are familiar with the Power of Yet, the phrase that embodies the purpose of growth mindset education. To FAIL is only the First Attempt In Learning. The following responses are from students when they were asked, “What does the Power of Yet mean to you?”.
Chrissie Philips: “The GEAR UP program is something that helps us through our toughest points in school…not just close enough, but all the way there.”
Anonymous: “(It means that) we have time for growth. The Power of Yet takes it from failure to success. They help us get to our goal.”
Ricardo Buelna: “Nothing is given. Everything is earned.”
Alexis Velazquez: “The Power of Yet means to not give up yet, on anything…I’ve gained progress on grades.”
Nevaeh Mattias: “…It’s just another way to say determined. It seems to work, too.”
Anonymous: “The Power of Yet means hope. Hope for my future and my careers. It also means faith, to have faith in myself and to tell myself ‘I can do it’.”
Eduardo Torres: “The Power of Yet means that you still have hope, that you keep on learning new stuff everyday whether it’s behavior or academic. You have to fail to learn. You never quit until you get it. It takes integrity and perseverance."
Anonymous: “I don’t really get it (yet) but I think that they help you by having a positive way of thinking.”
National Council for Community and Education Partnerships