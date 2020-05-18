Coatimundi Middle School - Teachers and administrative staff are always looking for new ways to motivate students towards academic progress and achievement. This year, a new kind of celebration was added to the calendar for just that purpose. It was called a MAP Celebration. On a warm, sunny afternoon in January a large percentage of the CTMS student population took to the outdoor playing field to participate in a variety of fun and informal activities. They were celebrating progress on their Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) test scores.
The MAP test is a computerized, adaptive test designed to measure progress and inform decisions that promote a student’s academic growth. Students complete rounds of testing in four content areas in the fall and spring of each academic year. As an incentive to provoke continued excellence and growth, teaching staff at each grade level worked as a team to develop criteria that would sift through the data and emphasize those students who showed academic growth.
Students were offered the opportunity to participate in this new event when they improved scores in three of the four content areas: Math, Science, Reading and Language Arts. Because the focus of the celebration was improved scores, not just achievement, it was possible to acknowledge students who may not be in the higher score percentiles yet but are still working hard towards their own progress. So, on Friday January 24, the whole campus defaulted to an assembly schedule of classes so that the last 40 minutes of the day could be spent celebrating progress.
Students could choose from team sports like volleyball, basketball, soccer, or football. They could also dual playfully with bean bag targets, racket sports or just a game of catch. Jump ropes and hula hoops were also available and tables were set up with assorted board games. Groups of students hung out together enjoying tasty treats provided for refreshment.
Student responses confirmed the success of the event. “I really liked it,” said Ricky Buelna. “It made me feel very proud of myself. I will for sure try harder next time because I want to go out and eat and play sports.” Fernando Mendoza added, “A very fun way to celebrate an achievement made by students.”
Nicolette Bojorquez expressed appreciation for administrators and staff saying, “I really liked the food and playing time we had. Thank you so much for all the things you guys do for us.”
“I really liked the party because I spent time with my friends,” said Valeria Noriega. “It made me feel good because I passed the test.” Hector Gomez agreed, “It was fun! I enjoyed it!”
Students enjoying the party understood clearly that they were there because of their personal academic growth. “I liked the fact that we got to be with my friends and be active. I got to go because I improved on my MAP,” said Grecia Cantua. Diego Rubio seconded the notion, “I liked getting out of class an hour early. I got to go because I improved on three (of four) tests!”
Hopes are to make this MAP Celebration an annual event.