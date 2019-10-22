Details about the November 5th Bond and Override Election

This November, Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District No.35 (SCV35) will be conducting a Bond and Override election. This special election will be the first all mail election in Santa Cruz County.
First I want to thank everyone for their support of our students and community. We appreciate your support and involvement and we promise to continue providing an excellent education to our children in Rio Rico, Carmen Tumacacori, Tubac and Amado.
I would first like to clarify that it is unlawful for me to solicit your votes, that would be a violation of state law. Instead, I am writing to inform you of the purpose of the bond and override and the amount and intended use of funds.
SCV35 is pursuing a $22.5 million bond and an increase in our Maintenance and Operations fund from 7% to 9%. Let me first explain some of the projects behind the bond. SCV35 hired a company to assess the needs of the district. From this assessment, a list of needs and wants was devised. A bond committee was then formed of key community members, parents, educators and staff to determine those projects most important to the function and growth of the district. The original assessment included projects in excess of $40 million. The committee met over the course of 2 years, and was able to refine the list to reflect critical needs for the district as well projects that would enhance the needs of our students and community.
The committee found the following list of items to be the most critical and worthwhile projects for our district and community; Security enhancements, new buses, technology expansion K-12, a new track, community swimming pools, fine arts program enhancements, new tennis courts, IDA consulted stadium lighting, roofing, parking and furniture. If supported by the community, these projects will create an increase to our maintenance and operations budget, thus the reason we are seeking to increase our current 7% override to 9%.
The current 7% override will continue to fund full day kindergarten, fine arts, science and P.E. programs, athletics and more. The additional 2% will fund additional costs created by the bond, such as electricity for the stadiums and paid student lifeguard positions for the community pool. We are committed to being fiscally responsible for our constituents, which is why our committee worked hard to bring a well thought out, researched list of projects that would best serve our students and community with the greatest impact to education at the lowest cost to taxpayers.
We are asking you to learn more about this issue before the election in November, but more importantly we are encouraging you to vote. In this all mail special election, every registered voter will be mailed a ballot. All ballots have to be mailed by October 28th. If you miss the deadline to mail in your ballot, you may drop the ballot off on November 5th, at any polling center until 7:00 pm.
Please take a moment to read more about this. Election information can be found on our website, www.scv35.org. If you have any questions, please contact me at (520) 375-8260.