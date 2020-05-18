Partnership with parents and community members has never been more valued than during these past few months. It has been truly amazing to see all of the hardwork and dedication displayed by our teachers, students and families as we have managed a new normal during a global pandemic.
Although things may look a little different right now, our top goal continues to be meeting the needs of our students and families.. As we evaluate challenges and gain direction for summer and fall we will continue updating our stakeholders.
Rio Rico High School has been working to honor our Class of 2020. On May 20th, we ask the community to help us celebrate these seniors with a community parade. After careful consideration, site and district administration postponed graduation until July 16th. As restrictions are lifted across Arizona, we will create a special graduation newsletter edition highlighting these events.
As we move forward with our plans for district expansion, I want to thank the community again for your support in the bond election.I am happy to report that despite the recent economic upheaval we received a favorable credit rating on our bonds, which will help keep interest rates and borrowing costs low.
Having moved through the architect selection process, we are initially working to add more safety measures at all sites and expand technology across the district. As we get closer to the build phase we will set up public forums to discuss progress. We will also continue to update our “Bond Dollars at Work” page on our website, share information at site councils, and update our social media regularly with progress updates.
This is an exciting time to be part of this community. Our district is growing, both in numbers and opportunities. We continuously expand and enhance our programs to exceed student expectations. This is inspiring work for our team of committed visionary leaders. In this newsletter, you will read about Jorge Moreno, CTE Director at RRHS, AND how his collaboration with OUR TWO middle schools is bringing more opportunities sooner to our students. You will also read about student leaders like Alondra Ibanez, a student at RRHS who is determined to graduate despite obstacles.
There are so many great and exciting things happening and I want to thank students, parents, staff and community members for moving SCV35 and our community forward.