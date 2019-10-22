A Dream Come True

After 36 years, Mrs. Mary Mathis’s dream of becoming a teacher has come true. The new Second Grade Team teacher at Mt. View Elementary School always wanted to be a teacher. “It just took me a little while,” she joked.
When her first child arrived, Mrs. Mathis left college where she had been studying elementary education, and for the next 17 years she was a stay-at-home mother. “When I began taking classes again, the only degree program that fit my schedule led to a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resources, so I went in that direction. Then for the next 19 years I worked for the Government Employees Health Association writing benefits brochures, policies and manuals, and training insurance adjusters. I didn’t realize it then, but all those years I was using skills as a mother and at work that I would later need as a teacher.”
After retiring early from government work, the Missouri native returned to her passion and began substitute teaching. “After my first day, I knew teaching was what I had missed all those years and it was actually what I wanted to do all along.” Making up for lost time, Mrs. Mathis immediately began pursuing her Elementary Education degree through the American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence, completing an 18 month program in just 8 months while continuing to substitute 200 hours per year. “My first class was made up of low skilled and learning disabled students who I fell in love with,” she said affectionately.
Her dream to teach and love for children brought Mrs. Mathis to District 35 when her husband retired and the couple moved to Arizona. “I knew after I interviewed with Mrs. West and Mr. Jackson that Mountain View was where I wanted to be, and where I can now do what I have always wanted to do.”
“Someday I want to be a teacher like you, Mrs. Mathis!” said her student, Juan Ibarra-Haro. “Well, maybe you will, Juan; some dreams come true, you know.”
There are those in education say teaching isn’t the dream job it used to be, but don’t tell that to Mrs. Mary Mathis-she knows better!