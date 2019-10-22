Growing Our Own

A unique situation is unfolding at MVES; five of its alumni have returned to teach at District 35’s oldest elementary campus.
In August, first year teacher, Lizbeth Lopez (MV Class of 2002) joined the school’s existing 3rd Grade Team comprised of Jolanne Palumbo (MV Class of 2001) and Amy Maddox (MV Class of 2001), while rookie, Edith Sande ( MV Class of 2007) joined Shaynah Hintze (MV Class of 1999) completing the 1st Grade Team.
“It’s remarkable that five of our alumni would come back to teach at Mt. View,” said Instructional Coach, Mrs. Michele Titcomb who taught Ms. Shaynah Hintze when she was a girl and now offers her instructional support.
Although their backgrounds are varied, the five women shared a single motivation for returning to their roots. Each wanted to give back to their community and found their heart strings attached to MV. “Initially, I was just placed at Mt. View,” said Ms. Hintze, “but now I wouldn’t leave it for the world.”
Each of the returning alumni always wanted to teach, and were inspired by a teacher they themselves had. Mrs. Titcomb made an impression on Mrs. Palumbo and Ms. Hintze when they were her students. Coach Schadler made Mrs. Palumbo want to fill his shoes as RRHS’ Track and Cross Country coach and Mrs. Sande continue Mt. View’s “Mileage Club.” Ms. Lopez credits her Middle School Language Arts teacher, Mrs. Beth Vartola for fanning her desire to pursue education as a career.
Desire and inspiration pointed the women toward a career in education but it was classroom experience that sealed their fates. Mrs. Sande determined to become a primary grade teacher while working with Mrs. Lizzie Menefee as a Kindergarten Aide at MV during high school; Mrs. Maddox worked as a Special Education Aide at MVES and later did her student teaching there; Ms. Hintze also worked as a Special Education Aide at MV and then began taking classes toward certification while teaching Kindergarten and 1st Grade as a long-term substitute. Ms. Lopez’s taste of the classroom took place when she spent a semester in China teaching reading.
“These women bring a lot of cultural capital to our school,” said Principal Christopher Jackson. “They have all walked in their student’s shoes and now serve as role models. They help the children believe that with kindness and hard work they too can be successful.”
“Coming back to teach at MV makes me wonder which of my students will come back to teach here one day,” chuckled Ms. Lopez. “After all, Mt. View seems to be growing its own!”