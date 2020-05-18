From the moment SCV35 closed its doors in March due to the COVID19 outbreak, Mountain View Elementary School has risen to the occasion with speed, flexibility and cooperation.
Teachers initially began emailing a variety of engaging lessons to students with internet access, and worked alongside office personnel creating and distributing packets for those without WI-FI. If families were not able to pick up the work, the lessons were delivered.
Now teachers are working together using assorted Google Chrome Apps, Youtube, and other online resources for instruction, with both teachers and administrators working into the night answering calls and helping students and parents navigate through unfamiliar territory.
“Technology keeps me connected to my students and their families,” said second grade teacher, Ms. Elizabeth Urtusuaztegui who creates instructional videos and uploads them onto Youtube for easy student access. “It also helps the children develop valuable individual-learning skills.”
MVES teachers who are themselves parents do double-duty by making sure both their students and their children complete work assigned to them. “I’m busy with my class,” said fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Heather Faley whose sons Rex (Kindergarten) and Luke (Grade 5) attend Mountain View, “but I’m also the eyes and ears of my boys’ teachers.”
Mountain View’s classified workers, health office, and main office staff continue school operations by working onsite whenever needed; these are joined by the Sodexo employees who maintain the campus, disinfect offices, classrooms and furniture, and distribute lunches Monday thru Friday (even on holidays when the school is normally closed).
“We have all hands on deck,” said Mountain View Principal, Christopher Jackson, “and I’m proud of the great job everyone is doing. We will adapt as needed to best meet student needs, communication with families, and foster collaborative relationships with families, students, and staff.”
Nearly two months of #closednotclosed has proven to Mt. View employees what they already knew to be true. “As helpful as technology is, it still all comes down to relationships,” said Assistant to the Principal, Mrs. Julianne West. “The kids miss their teachers and the teachers miss their students.”
In the months ahead, Mountain View will continue adapting to serve the educational needs of its school community in whatever way it can. “How could we do any less?” said Principal Jackson. “Champions overcome adversity with success and that is what we intend to do at Mountain View."