Mt. View’s Arizona EL Teacher of the Year Finalists

In early August, Mountain View’s Mrs. Monica Salas (Kindergarten) and Mrs. Luisa Rodriguez (Grade Five) were nominated by their coworkers for the 2019 Arizona English Language Teacher of the Year Award based on their character and stellar classroom performance.
Mrs. Salas began her 2018-2019 school year with 21 ELL (English Language Learners) students (13 basic and 8 pre-emergent /emergent) who were significantly behind in reading, math and language. Mrs. Salas used Sheltered English Instruction strategies and her love and passion for teaching to help her class make great gains on the Spring AZELLA test. 76% made significant growth with four students reclassifying as “proficient.”
What is even more impressive is where Mrs. Salas’s class ended the year in their ability to read. In August, 76% of Mrs. Salas’ class began the year as “intensive” according to their DIBELS scores, but by the end of the year, Mrs. Salas, along with the school’s reading intervention team, taught 18 of her 21 students to read on grade level producing some of the highest DIBELS scores in District history.
“It’s a pleasure working with Mrs. Salas,” said Mrs. Julianne West, her nominator. “She’s an outstanding mother, co-worker, community member and Kinder teacher.” Principal Christopher Jackson agreed."Monica Salas is extremely caring and poised. Her warmth and hard work has resulted in our Kinder students learning to read and improving on standardized tests every year she has taught at Mountain View.”
Mrs. Luisa Rodriguez, then a second grade teacher, began the 2018-2019 school year with 26 ELL students (including 4 pre-emergent/emergent). Her use of differentiated instruction (teaching in different ways), after school program, and small groups helped her students make outstanding gains on their Spring AZELLA, with ten students reclassifying as “proficient.”
Mrs. Rodriguez not only helped her students in language acquisition, but she also helped close the achievement gap according to her students’ Spring MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) growth report. Over 65% of her class met or exceeded their targeted growth in both reading and math.
Mrs. Rodriguez was named Mountain View’s 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year due to her high expectations, fun classroom atmosphere, and her commitment to her students and their individual needs as English language Learners.
“If you go in her class you’ll see students helping one another, working together collaboratively, and singing and dancing to educational songs like nobody is watching!” said Instructional Coach, Mrs. Michele Titcomb.
Both Mrs. Rodriguez and Mrs. Salas have advanced to the semi-finals. A judging panel of distinguished peers must now determine who will win this years’ honor in November-an unenviable task.
“Both of these women are exemplary educators and ideal teacher-citizens in our community. We are very proud of them and all they bring to Mountain View Elementary School,” said Principal Jackson. “We wish them both the very best!"