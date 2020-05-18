Mountain View Elementary - In December, Mountain View fourth grader, Leilani Ramirez, advanced to State Level in the Elk’s 2020 National Hoop Shoot Contest to be held in Apache Junction in February.
“It’s been exciting watching Leilani’s progress,” said Principal Christopher Jackson. “She is everything Mountain View stands for; she’s hard working, kind, and learns by having fun. We are thrilled to have her represent us at State.”
To compete at State, the nine-year old had to perform better than other contestants her age in the opening round at Mountain View in November. “Leilani was a little nervous, but still made 23% of her free throws which qualified her for the Lodge Level,” said Assistant to the Principal, Mrs. Julianne West who directed the competition.
Once qualified, contestants moved on to the Lodge Level, which is the official entry point for the Elk’s National Contest. This year the contest was held in Green Valley at the Continental School District. Comparing her home court to the one at Continental, Leilani said “The basket seemed higher and the ball was more bouncy than here.”
The unfamiliar conditions didn’t hinder Leilani at all. Despite having limited time to warm up, she outscored her competitors by scoring 20% of her shots. “She made us very proud of her,” said her mother, Mrs. Eunice Gonzalez who stood along the sidelines watching with Leilani’s teacher, Mrs. Jennifer Hensley.
After winning at the Lodge Level, Miss Ramirez advanced to the District Championship held in Tucson on January 4th. There her parents and grandparents watched nervously as Leilani practiced with other girls her age. “We were allowed to pick how many practice shots we needed” she said. “I picked ten so I had time to count how many goals the other girls made. That’s how I knew how many I’d need to win.” Her strategy paid off and Leilani made 12 out of 25 shots (48%) earning her title of 2019-2020 Eight to Nine Year Old District Hoop Shoot Champion.
When asked what winning strategy she will bring to the State Level in Apache Junction, Lielani answered, “I’ll just do what I always do; try to focus on the ball and the hoop and not to think about anything else.”