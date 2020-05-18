Mountain View Elementary - Since placing high quality teachers in positions where they will excel is part of District 35’s formula for success, it should come as no surprise that Mt. View’s veteran teacher, Mrs. Cari Kinz is now at the helm of the school’s science program. "Mrs. Kinz was doing well as a 5th grade teacher but her strengths, passion, and effectiveness in teaching science made it easy to move her to a full-time science teacher when the need arose,” said Principal Christopher Jackson. “We are glad that we did based on all of the wonderful things going on in that classroom lab. Since Mrs. Kinz's move to the science classroom, students are enjoying purposeful science related lessons while learning a lot about the science curriculum through fun experiments."
A lover of the natural world since her days as a farm girl, Mrs. Kinz with her husband Ben, now care for a host of rescue animals at their home in Rio Rico. “If I’m anything to go by, I’d say kids are natural scientists,” she said, “as a child I always wanted to know ‘why.’”
Now Mrs. Kinz helps her students answer their ‘why’ questions by engaging them in high levels of learning. “She brings her lessons to life with real-world applications,” said Mrs. Michele Titcomb, Mt. Views’ Instructional Coach. “The kids love all the experiments and when they explain something they learned by doing them, you know they understand.”
Third grader, Jason Acuna, for example, wanted to know why his ping pong ball merely levitated above his straw despite blowing on it as hard as he could. After learning about the Bernoulli’s Principle (high pressure above the ball and gravity below it work together against the low pressure inside and surrounding the ball, and will not allow it to go higher), he understood. “Now I get it!” he exclaimed, “it has to do with air pressure.”
Graduating Summa Cum Laude from Grand Canyon University, Mrs. Kinz is committed to professional improvement and believes staying current is vital to her instruction. In addition to the District’s onsite and offsite professional development, she takes science classes online through Coursera, a portal for universities worldwide, where she is currently enrolled in a class on insects through the University of Alberta”, she said.
In addition to building upon the program she inherited, Mrs. Kinz involves herself in the broader field of science education by keeping her colleagues up to date with the latest changes in state standards, curriculum and teaching methods.
Besides teaching science, Mrs. Kinz participates in Mt. View’s afterschool reading and math
intervention program four hours a week. She uses this time to adjust her lesson plans based on her students’ assessment evaluations. “You can see how aware she is of the at-risk students’
sensitivities and differences and how well she deals with this by differentiating her instruction,”
said Assistant to the Principal, Mrs. Julianne West who oversees the school’s extracurricular program.
Teaching a science Special is a perfect fit for the ‘lady in the lab coat,’ who wants to do more with her passion. “Someday I’d like to hold a summer science workshop for both parents and students. It would get the community excited about science and help make sure our kids graduate from high school and are prepared for college or a career in science or health.”
To borrow science games or books, or simply learn more about the Science Program at Mt. View Elementary School, contact the school office at 375-8400. The Lady in the Lab Coat would love to hear from you!