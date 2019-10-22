Fanning moves to RRHS

The unofficial mayor of Rio Rico, as district Superintendent David Verdugo has described longtime administrator John Fanning, now has a new constituency: Rio Rico High School.
His tenure in the district has been as long as it has been storied, first as a P.E. teacher at Mountain View Elementary School in 1989, later as a principal of Coatimundi and Calabasas middle schools. In between, he’s served stints as the high school boys basketball and football coach.
Aside from a two-year hiatus running a Sahuarita Unified School District kindergarten through eighth-grade school, Mr. Fanning has been ubiquitous in Rio Rico. As an educator, local resident, little league coach, and voice of the Hawks at sporting events, he’s been seemingly everywhere at once.
And now, with his long run in the district perhaps in its twilight, Mr. Fanning has taken up a new roost as the high school’s athletic director and associate principal. Given all he’s accomplished – two A+ school awards, NASSP/MetLife State Principal of the Year, district Administrator of the Year, RRHS boys basketball state championship, to name but a few of his accolades – does his arrival at RRHS, as an administrator, mark the beginning of the end of his career here?
“I don’t know,” he said in a recent interview. “I love this district. When the time comes that I can no longer bring enthusiasm and energy to what I do, then it’ll be time to gracefully leave.”
That might not be any time soon. Mr. Fanning routinely shows up to work at 6 a.m. and, on game days, he typically doesn’t get home until 9 p.m. It’s a work day that’s routinely longer than when he was a principal. “It’s because of the sports,” Mr. Fanning said, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“My love is still kids and sports,” he said. “Now I’m getting back to my passion.
“He’s the real deal,” observed RRHS history teacher and coach Daniel Rodriguez. “He always makes sure we (coaches) have what we need.” Having been a coach under Mr. Fanning’s leadership at Calabasas and now at RRHS, Mr. Rodriguez knows perhaps better than anyone the work ethic and attention to detail that Mr. Fanning brings to the job. Mr. Fanning served as an assistant football coach under Mr. Rodriguez in little league competition, with the new administrator’s two oldest sons, Aaron and Sean (now RRHS graduates) playing on the team.
As if that’s not enough of a connection, Mr. Fanning is Mr. Rodriguez’s official mentor as the latter pursues his master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
“I’m excited he’s here,” Mr. Rodriguez said. “He’s fun to work with. He brings energy. The thing about John is, he makes you feel like you’re the most important person at that moment.”
That ability to connect with people is a theme that runs throughout the comments of those who’ve worked with Mr. Fanning.
Angie Alvarez, who, with the exception of his two years in Sahuarita, had worked with Mr. Fanning since 2001, described him as “fun, caring, trustworthy, dependable, humble, always there for you … simply an amazing person!”
“Students loved him and respected him,” continued Ms. Alvarez, who served as school secretary and administrative assistant. “He was always visible (and) interacted with students as much as possible.
Although new RRHS Principal Hector Estrada hasn’t known him nearly as long, he too has taken notice of Mr. Fanning’s talents.
“What I have gained from working with Mr. Fanning is the importance of connections and relationships,” explained Mr. Estrada, who came to RRHS by way of Walden Grove High School. “Mr. Fanning has a reputation and is well liked, and this is not done without effort on his part. I have seen him listen, go out of his way to say hi and even introduce himself to those he doesn't know. He is always welcoming and does a great job of making people feel comfortable around him.”
Former students of Mr. Fanning at Calabasas (who’ve re-entered his orbit since his move to RRHS) can attest to his decency and demeanor – but also to his seriousness of purpose.
“He always builds connections with students one-on-one,” recalled RRHS sophomore Vanya Gupta, “He knew how to show his authority but not make people afraid of him.” Dayanara Batriz, a senior, agreed: “He’s a nice guy, but when something needs to be done, he’s professional.”
Bringing people together and moving comfortably between the realms of likeability and authority have been a particular strength of Mr. Fanning over the years.
“John empowered his staff to make decisions based on what was good for the students, and he encouraged students to make good choices,” recalled longtime district middle school teacher Beth Vartola. “He was well liked by both staff, students, and the parents. During the day he was out of his office in the hallways, cafeteria, or on the recess field. He was visible and available to both staff and students.
Mr. Fanning’s goal at this point in his career is, appropriately, mayoral in its vision.
“I want to make this high school, and this district, the heart of the community,” he said. One of the several hats he wears at the school is to shepherd the proposed $22.5 million bond issue and override to passage in the Nov. 5 election. In fact, he’s the district’s point man in the effort.
The bond would pay for the construction of a variety of athletic and recreational facilities, including tennis courts and a swimming pool.
“My goal is to give something for kids to do,” he said of the bond issue, “but also something for adults to do at night.” Mr. Fanning envisions the high school and district as the fulcrum of the community, supplying the educational and recreational facilities to make Rio Rico a true town – whether it’s got an official mayor or not.