New teachers at Rio Rico High School have more than survived their first quarter here: They’ve found a comfortable place to practice their craft, and they’ve found a warm and welcoming atmosphere. For one, Kevin Kuhm, it’s a second go-round at RRHS, and his return has been for much the same reason.
“I'm enjoying being back in the classroom and developing relationships with students and student-athletes,” said the p.e. teacher and Hawks head football coach. “I enjoy working at RRHS and the culture within SCVUSD #35, which is why I have returned.”
Mr. Kuhm taught and coached here from 2012 to 2014, then left for five years to Nogales High School, he served as an administrator in addition to his teaching and coaching duties. Originally from Virginia, he’s lived in Rio Rico for nine years. When not teaching or coaching (track and field, in addition to football), “I enjoy exercising, hiking and spending time at the pool and beach with my family.”
Also from the Southeast is math teacher Joseph Scott. “I moved to Arizona for student council because the state association out here is one of the best in the nation, and I want to be in the place that I can influence the most amount of student leaders while being in a great program,” said the Little Rock, Ark. native.
The University of the Ozarks alum led an active life: pitcher on the high school and college baseball team, high school mascot, thespian, and he served for four years of student government. He has brought the same energy to his running of the RRHS Student Government.
Crystal Merrill, in her 24th year as a teacher, works in the RRHS Special Education Department. The Nevadan expressed joy at being here.
“I am so blessed to be here,” said Ms. Merrill, who is now teaching at the high school level for the first time in her career. “I get to hang out with cool kids every day. The parents, students, and staff have made this new position so much easier.”
Another native of the Southwest, Molly Johnson, is a paraprofessional in the school’s Enrichment Lab. Originally from Silver City, N.M., Ms. Johnson and her husband moved to Rio Rico in 1999. She came to RRHS from San Cayetano Elementary School, where she taught science.
“Things have gone very well for these first few weeks,” she said. “High school students are a lot more interesting and easy to deal with than elementary school kids.”
Andrew Bachelier, who was raised in Rio Rico and went to Nogales High School, is a first-year physical education teacher.
“I've had the opportunity to live all over the country,” he said, “and the sense of community in Santa Cruz County is very special. The support that I’ve received from my co-workers and administration has been second to none.”
Susan Babler comes to RRHS after 10 years of teaching English at the district middle school level. A graduate of the University, Ms. Babler hails from the Cheese State – as do her two daughters. Her goal as a teacher is “to help all of my students graduate as skilled, knowledgeable, and responsible citizens ready to share their unique passions that will contribute positively to our society.”
Karl Schwartz, another Midwesterner, taught history and English in Michigan for 30 years. Experienced in teaching several Advanced Placement content areas, he now teaches freshman-level Cambridge English.
Brandon Moore, new to the school’s JROTC program, was a sergeant in the Army. He served one tour of duty in Iraq, from 2003 to 2004, and another in Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015 as a military intelligence specialist. This marks his third year of teaching.
New on the menu in the school’s Career and Technical Education is the new culinary arts teacher, Loretta Grant. She graduated from Walnut Hill College, majority in pastry arts.
“I enjoy teaching students and seeing that smile when they have finally mastered a recipe,” she explained. “I'm looking forward to the new experiences that I will be able to offer to the students here at school.”
Cristobal Barajas, a first-year teacher in the English Department, received his bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of Arizona.