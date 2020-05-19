Rio Rico HIgh School- Senior Jose Chacon Quintero received an appointment to West Point Military Academy in May. Jose’s “Reception Day (R-DAY) is June 28th, when he will begin working towards his chemistry major and ultimately plans to join the Army as a Medical Corp Officer.
Jose, who is also in the top 5% of his graduating class, holds a GPA of 4.333. When asked how hard it is to get into West Point, Jose said, “I would say it’s potentially one of the most challenging schools to be admitted into as Athletic, club, community service, and leadership involvement are taken into consideration for acceptance along with class rank, GPA, and SAT/ACT scores. All whilst having to be highly competitive to attain a Congressional Nomination which is only a part of the application but a requirement.”
The person who he felt supported his West Point aspirations most was JROTC SAI Col. St Clair. “He was of great motivation and wouldn’t hesitate to help if asked of him, said Chacon Quintero.
Although Colonel St. Clair was Jose’s most influential educator, former RRHS student and current USMA cadet Baely Ahumada helped him realize West Point was an option. “She graduated my freshmen year and was admitted into the USMA Prep School, I had heard about West Point a couple times before entering high school but she was the one that truly made me realize that someone from such a small and rural community can make it to such a prestigious school!” It was during his freshman year Jose knew he wanted to go to West Point and began preparing for admission.
Jose’s advice to students about how to accomplish their goals and dreams, “I would like to just tell them that just because a lot of people around you have similar goals and dreams doesn’t mean you have to be part of the herd. There may be people who don’t believe you can make it but at the end of the day it's all about how much YOU want it. You gotta have “The WANT to”.