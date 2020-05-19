Rio Rico High School - By the end of her freshman year at RRHS, senior Alondra Ibanez had accumulated all of one credit. She should have had six. This was par for the course inasmuch as, according to Ibanez – now on track to graduate, on time, with the rest of the 2020 cohort – “I didn’t really care” about grades throughout elementary and middle school.
Ibanez’s freshman math teacher, Matthew Anderson, remembers all too well the frustration of trying, with little success, to motivate the underperforming student to see the Big Picture, to understand the importance of a high school diploma and the sometimes-bleak future for those who never earn one.
“Sometimes it seemed she was more focused on what was fun and not what needed to be done,” Mr. Anderson recalled. “I would remind her about how this could affect her … future, with little result.”
Tennessee Navarro, a senior and long-time friend of Ibanez, knows how close she came to throwing in the towel on her high school career.
“I remember she came up to me once, saying she was thinking of dropping out,” Navarro recalled. “I told her, ‘If you don’t finish high school it could affect you for the rest of your life.’”
The summer following that disastrous freshman year, Ibanez enrolled at Pinnacle Charter High School, in Nogales. She toyed with the idea of remaining at Pinnacle, but “I knew I could do better” and decided to return to RRHS.
The dawn of an inner-transformation seemed to be taking shape. She had stopped the bleeding by the end of her sophomore year. By then she had 7.5 credits – well short of the 12 necessary to be “credit current,” but at least she had managed to make up half a credit and, perhaps more importantly, had positioned herself for the completion of her mental evolution.
That was about the time that her domestic situation improved dramatically. Her mother’s new boyfriend and eventual husband, Joe Aguirre, had a major impact on Ibanez’s attitude. It proved to be the right influence at the right time for Ibanez, who now plans to attend college after graduation. “It was a more positive environment,” she said.
“At first when I met her, she didn’t care,” said Mr. Aguirre. “Now she actually has a vision.” He’s quick to deflect the praise that Ibanez attributes to him. “You can do what you want to do if you put your mind to it,” he said. “She did the work.”
That she did. She spent time during her junior year at Cima Vista, RRHS’s alternative school, to help extricate herself from the hole she had dug her freshman year. By the end of her junior year, Ibanez was within three and a half credits of being current. And now, with the graduation ceremony for her cohort group only three months away, she’s completely caught up.
“Considering the fact that I could have been a high school dropout … I feel great,” she said. “I feel like I have something to look forward to.”
Those around her couldn’t be prouder.
“It’s going to be very satisfying” to see his step-daughter walk across the stage and receive her diploma on May 21, Mr. Aguirre said. According to school counselor Billy Hix, “She’s really taken the initiative. She’s really matured a lot.” Others have dug themselves out of such deep academic holes before, he added, “but with her the thing that’s really impressive is she did it on her own.”
“She’s tenacious,” said government teacher Yvette Bailey, who had Ibanez as a student the first semester of her senior year. Navarro, her friend since eighth grade, has “noticed her change as a person – becoming more mature.”
Now that Ibanez can enjoy the final months of high school without the panic of completing old credits, she has the luxury of looking to a brighter future that she herself created. She’s considering pursuing a degree in criminology, and wants to move to Canada. “I want to learn how to be independent,” she said. RRHS would like to thank Alondra for allowing us to share her story, we hope it will inspire others.