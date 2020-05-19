Rio Rico High School - According to the U.S. Constitution, the role of the Senate is to "advise and consent" and vote. The RRHS Student Senate doesn’t do the latter, but according to school Principal Hector Estrada it does do the former, even if unofficially.
“I’m hoping to get good student responses to what happens here,” explained Principal Hector Estrada. Toward that end, Mr. Estrada created an advisory council of students from across the four grade levels whose purpose would be to give the principal more of a sense for what’s important to students.
That awareness of what the school’s largest stake-holder wants would then, as Mr. Estrada envisioned it, make its way to more institutional decision makers such as the Instructional Council (the heads of each academic department), the Student Government, the Site Council and, ultimately, the Santa Cruz Valley Governing Board – the women and men who comprise the elected officials of the school district.
“It’s been a very good experience,” said junior Student Senate member Giselle Bojorquez-Rodriguez. “It gives students a voice.”
While shaping his idea of a student body-to-principal conduit, Mr. Estrada purposely set about to create a diverse group, one that represented the student body broadly. Not only would the group consist of students from ninth to twelfth grade, but it would also be populated by students who fall all along the range of student achievement.
“I want to get the student pulse of things” on campus, Mr. Estrada said. “I’d rather hear what they want to say than to assume.”
The principal’s outreach has been well received.
“Mr. Estrada takes the time to get each person’s opinion,” said sophomore Senator Andrea Altamirano. “It’s nice to have that in someone high up in administration.” Added freshman Senator Sebastian Martinez Rivera: “He cares about what students want.”
At a recent Senate meeting, an important topic of conversation was, what would students like to see more of at school? School pride was a common theme of the conversation. The consensus of the group seemed to be that the school should do more to foster school spirit, such as holding dances and other social events.
“It shows you’re proud of your school,” said junior Giselle Bojorquez-Rodriguez at a recent Senate meeting. The conversation turned on ways the school could encourage the simple virtue of cleanliness.
“Some students just leave their trash around,” junior Elizabeth Bailey noted during the group discussion.
To Mr. Estrada, input like this matters.
“I learned that like good student-teacher relationships,” he said in an interview following the January Senate meeting. The group and Mr. Estrada seemed to be in agreement that when the principal has several equally strong candidates applying for the same teaching job, the tie-breaker should go to the person deemed the most student-friendly.
Another area the group is looking at is the class schedule for next year. Three proposals have been shown to senators. What distinguishes one plan from another is how it handles lunch and Extended Learning Opportunity, or ELO, which is time currently earmarked for students on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to receive tutoring, make up missed quizzes, and so on.
Most recently, numerous members of the group went on a field trip to attend the Fourth Annual Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life conference in Phoenix. There the students participated in lectures and discussions on student depression: how to spot it in their peers, and what to do about it.
“I used to judge” others caught up in bad domestic situations, said Bojorquez-Rodriguez. “I felt bad about myself” for not being more aware. Institutionalized peer counseling, she said, was an idea that emerged from the conference.
The senators include the following: freshmen Celeste Cota, Dior Velez, Viviana Ibara, and Rivera; sophomores Yamileth Barcelo, Vanessa Montiel-Lopez, Anthony Amezaga, Alejandro Ozuna, and Altamirano; juniors Edryann Rodriguez, Paola Enriquez Barboza, Bailey, and Bojorquez-Rodriguez; and seniors Manuel Caballero, Jared Fischer, Quinn Duerkop, and Briana Garcilazo.