Walden Grove administrator finds new perch as RRHS principal

Joseph Scott knew instantly that he wanted to follow incoming Principal Hector Estrada to RRHS. The reason had nothing to do with the new administrator’s obvious skills as an educator and or even his de-facto principalship of Walden Grove High School.
It was the goat yoga. That’s right, goat yoga.
The two met en route to an Arizona Association of Student Council's state convention. In tow were high school Student Council members at WGHS. Before reaching their destination, the group stopped for a relaxing and enjoyable session of goat yoga, which evidently involves performing the exercise in the company of adorable goats who like to nuzzle their human friends and generally just hang out. Their presence is said to have an almost magical, calming effect on humans.
“We were laughing the whole time trying to do some of these stretches,” Mr Scott recalled, “but at the end the instructors wanted everyone there to do one of those viral 'Harlem Shake' videos, and when they said to go crazy, Mr. Estrada didn't hold back! He ran out in the middle of all of these goats (dancing) and the kids went crazy!”
And with that, the former English teacher had won over a new acolyte.
“When he told me that there was an opening to be the student council advisor underneath him as principal (at RRHS), I knew that I could not miss out on this opportunity,” Mr. Scott said.
That ability to win people over with his energy and authenticity helped Mr Estrada to land his first principalship – and with it a growing list of admirers among RRHS’s stake holders who like what they see from the school’s new leader.
Longtime district teacher and administrator John Fanning, now the RRHS athletic director, was effusive in his praise of the new principal. “I love his excitement, and his ability to connect with students,” said Mr. Fanning, who knows a thing or two about a winning personality.
But being an effective principal is about much more than being, in Mr. Fanning’s words, “a ball of energy.” Does Mr. Estrada, 31, possess the gravitas and the talent to lead a large and complex institution like RRHS?
“His high school knowledge base is phenomenal, and his common-sense approach to dealing with all matters related to students, staff, curriculum and instruction is exemplary,” Mr. Fanning said.
District Superintendent David Verdugo echoed those remarks.
“The (hiring) committee felt that Mr. Estrada's combination of leadership experience and his passion for student success were a perfect fit for RRHS,” Mr. Verdugo explained, adding that he has no qualms about Mr. Estrada’s fitness to make the jump from assistant principal to principal.
“I do not have any concerns that this is Mr. Estrada's first principal position,” he said. “He has held various leadership roles at (Walden Grove) and has an understanding of what the principalship entails.”
RRHS English teacher Loree Johnson, who served on the committee, likewise is convinced that Mr. Estrada’s hiring was the right call.
“He had great relationships with the students at Walden Grove and had spearheaded some interesting projects such as the Academic Decathlon,” Ms. Johnson explained. “I felt that he would be a very positive influence at RRHS as well and would bring some new and interesting changes rather than maintaining the status quo.”
One of Mr. Estrada’s first initiatives was to improve RRHS’s rate of student tardiness to class. At the first staff meeting in late July, he announced that he personally would be leading a proactive effort to nip tardiness in the bud by pulling people out of class and, if necessary, doling out consequences. Some had their doubts that much would be accomplished, or that the effort would be sustained over time.
Judging by the numbers, it’s worked. Over the first month of this school year, tardiness campus-wide was 3.6 percent. Last year the tardiness rate, over the same period, stood at 5.9 percent.
“I’m going to die on the hill of tardies,” Mr. Estrada vowed during a recent interview. “That follow-through is important for building trust with staff.”
This isn’t to suggest that Mr. Estrada hasn’t learned a few things the hard way over his first quarter at the helm of RRHS. As an assistant principal, for example, he could get by with making mental notes to complete a task or follow through on something. Not so anymore.
“I learned that the organizational structure I had as an assistant principal doesn’t work here,” he said. Too much to remember, too many details just waiting to be forgotten. Now he writes everything down – nothing gets left to chance.
Another reality of leading RRHS is the difficulty of observing, even informally, all the teachers in their classrooms. “It’s extremely tough,” he admitted. “I need to keep telling myself to get more into classrooms.” The more that happens, he said, the more he’ll be able to apply his “coaching approach” to working with teachers to further hone their craft.
As he reflected on his first two months of his first year here, Mr. Estrada noted, happily, that parents are on his side. “I learned that … all of the parents are really supportive of the school and trusting of the school,” he said. “That’s huge for us to know that the parents are supportive. I think it’s cultural.”
Mr. Estrada has also come to appreciate the value of Instructional Council members – staff who serve as department chairmen and women. “They’re my pulse on campus,” he said, and a vital mechanism for disseminating information throughout the staff. Toward that end, Mr. Estrada has set for himself the goal of “communicating more clearly with staff and following through.”
He added, “I’m also trying to get students involved” with campus activities. According to Dagoberto Lopez, the school’s assistant principal, that task is well underway.
“Mr. Estrada has focused on revamping student life on our campus,” said Mr. Lopez, who works closely with Mr. Scott on Student Government. “He has established a Student Council class to focus on building on our student leaders' abilities to make our students' high school experience a positive one.”