An Elementary Feel

There is nothing more exciting for an artist with a blank canvas, than the anticipation of the masterpiece that will be created. That is exactly how staff at San Cayetano felt with our new building, we had a masterpiece to create.
And what can an artist do without paint? Not much! We are extremely grateful to Lowe’s for donating 15 cans of paint along with painting supplies towards the project. Once we had the supplies, we began to formulate a plan. San Cayetano art teacher Cassidy Raeber, along with the custodial staff, Claudia Chacon and Aureliano “Chato” Villegas were the driving force behind the project. They spent their fall break measuring, taping, and painting the pillars of every hallway entrance which now look like giant markers and pencils.
Upon their return from fall break, students were elated to see the changes. One kindergartner showed her gratitude as she hugged one of the pencil paintings exclaiming, “I love it!” Another student, Melanie Rosas expressed the same sentiment stating “I like the markers because they pop out. They kinda remind you to always help people and be nice and be trustworthy.” Belen Marrujo shared that she thinks “It’s cool because it makes the school more colorful and it makes people happy.”
Parents were also inspired to create. Mrs. Dulce Estrada, Booster parent and volunteer, saw an opportunity to leave her creative mark on the school’s hall walls. She really wanted to help make the visual transition from a middle school, to a space for young children. All around campus, you will see her school supply inspired characters, such as books, backpacks, and globes, smiling at students! Her daughter, Ayslin Estrada, a 3rd grade Cheetah was so happy to share with her friends that her mom had made the accents around school. She even told her mom “I am proud of you!”
Our teachers’ love and passion for their craft and students can be felt in every classroom. Our teachers have always made a special effort to make their room an exciting learning environment for students. As we moved into our new space, the school’s hallways were a great way to add a little elementary magic to match the creativity of our teachers in the classroom! We are grateful to all who have contributed to make San Cayetano a wonderful place to be!