The 2019-2020 school year brings new and exciting changes for San Cayetano students as they transition to their new indoor campus. Tremendous effort has been put forth by district and school staff to ensure a learning atmosphere that is safe and fun. In speaking with students there are a few changes that stand out to them most; the playground, being indoors and the people!
Both Javier Mendoza and Leonardo Lopez agree they really like the newly relocated playground which now includes a basketball court. The courts are one of Javier’s favorite spots, he says “ it’s in a nice area.” Although the campus is a bit smaller than the old campus, Leo says his “school feels bigger and the playground has lots of things to play on.” Madison Figueroa agrees with the assessment of the playground and adds “there is so much more grass to run in!”
The indoor campus has been a new experience for our Cheetahs which they are definitely enjoying. Pick up, drop off, and class transitions have certainly been drier for students. Jeweliana Lopez explains that “everything is inside and we don’t get wet when it’s raining.” Oscar Mesta feels the same way, “ I like that we are inside on rainy days.” Classes are much closer and grades levels now share hallways rather than buildings. When asked about her favorite space in doors, Mikayla Toothman identifies her classroom, she says “it’s big and has lots of space!”
Although the campus is quite different, students have certainly found things to love about their new school. However, the stones and structures are not the most important elements of a school. It is the people who make San Cayetano a great place to be. It was touching to hear Oscar Mesta say that what he likes most about our school is the “great people who work here!” We agree with Oscar it is not only the staff but also the amazing students and families we have here. Just like moving into any new house it’s the special things that make a house a home. We are proud to call 490 Avenida Coatimundi our HOME!