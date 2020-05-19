San Cayetano Elementary - The San Cayetano Student Council (STuCo) Club hosted their 1st annual “Kids Night Out” to help raise extra funds for the school. Some of the proceeds will go towards purchasing materials, books, field trip assistance, and anything education related that may be needed.
One might think students would hesitate to come back to school on a Friday evening after a long week of work and tests, but our Cheetahs were jumping at the opportunity!
Only students were invited, no parents allowed! Kids were encouraged to have fun and make new friends in a safe, structured environment. This allowed parents peace of mind to enjoy a few hours to themselves. Kids Night Out was meant to give parents some "me" time for the 2 hours while students were being entertained on campus.
Kids could choose to participate in a variety of activities such as sack races, scavenger hunt, football toss, board games, bowling, and dancing. Fourth grader Elexandra Chavez said, “My favorite part was the dance battles against grade levels to see who was better”.
In the days leading up to the event, students were eager to confirm their entrance to the party and the numbers continued to grow. StuCo and volunteer staff were not expecting such a large number to attend which ended up being about 200 kids. Ms. Elizabeth Valle the STuCo Advisor said, " Honestly, the kids loved it. They were ecstatic because it was all about them. There was so much energy in this building you couldn’t possibly imagine. It was cool to see something for them and that they enjoyed it so much.”
Students, parents, and even staff enjoyed the imagination that went into the this first time event. Students continue to ask when the next Kids Night will be. Ms. Valle says, “There will definitely be another Kids Night Out next year!” So be on the lookout parents, Kids Night may make just become a San Cayetano’s tradition.