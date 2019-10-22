San Cayetano Patriot Day 2019

This past September, San Cayetano hosted their 4th annual Patriot Day Memorial. The event is held each year, on 9/11 in remembrance of those who lost and risked their own lives to save others. It also provides an opportunity to teach history to students first hand from the people who experienced it.
The ceremony begins with a meaningful presentation of colors by the Rio Rico High School Army JROTC, led by Ronnie D. St. Clair LTC, US Army Retired SAI. Students stand, hand over hearts as the National Anthem is played and the Pledge of Allegiance is recited. After the opening ceremony, honored guests are invited to speak.
Assistant to the Principal and Air Force veteran Staff Sergeant, Mr. Dominic Armijo leads the memorial by sharing with students the events that took place on 9/11/01.
He also bravely shares his own personal experience of the events. Mr. Armijo explains, “It was a privilege to have an opportunity to reflect, remember and share what happened on 9/11 with our students and to let them know why we honor the men and women in uniform, whether they be first responders or military members--and letting our students know that these are our real life heroes. That day brings back a lot of emotions for me but I always hope that I can convey a student-friendly message of understanding, hope and love for what happened on that day that changed history.”
Other honored guests included First Responders and Military Cheetah family members; Border Patrol Agents:J.St. Louis, L. Riehle, C. Garcia, Fire Department Personnel: J. Lopez, J. Higuera, and P. Cruz were all in attendance and recognized for their brave service. Keri Parks, US Army Retired Sergeant First Class, our honored guest speaker and her husband were also in attendance. Sergeant Parks proudly served in the Army for twenty years. Her eyes welled up with tears as she shared her 9/11 experience. Her words were the epitome of the Army Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer, “ I know my Soldiers, and I will always place their needs above my own. I will not forget, nor will I allow my comrades to forget that we are professionals, Noncommissioned Officers and leaders!”
At the conclusion of the program, fifth graders were invited to attend a Flag Retirement ceremony conducted by the JROTC. The ceremony helps instill respect for the flag by teaching students the proper way to retire a worn-out American Flag . In addition the flag retirement, students were also taught how to properly fold a flag.
This memorial is not only educational for our students but lends itself to showcase the talents of the RRHS JROTC. We very much appreciate their participation and admire them for being such strong role models for our Cheetahs. This event is an important part of our culture and tradition in instilling the Character Counts Pillar of Citizenship. Thank you to all who attended.