A four-run fourth inning by the Rio Rico Hawks broke a 3-3 tie and opened the offensive floodgates to an eventual 15-6 win in the play-in round of the state 4A Conference softball tournament on Wednesday at RRHS.
With the victory over the No. 22 Marcos de Niza Padres, the No. 11-seeded Hawks earned a spot in the opening round of the 16-team tournament. They’ll travel to Surprise on Saturday to play the No. 6 Paradise Honors Panthers, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
Rio Rico scored first in Wednesday’s game when Samantha Alcantar doubled with one out in the bottom of the first, then came in to score on a hit by Kiana Garcilazo.
Garcilazo drove home two more runs with a single in the bottom of the second.
Then, with the score knotted at 3, Savannah Bustamante led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk. Annika Padilla followed with a double to put runners at second at third. The next batter, Alcantar, doubled home the runners to break the tie.
Garcilazo followed with a run-scoring triple. Ailani Rodriguez drove her home to make the score 7-3.
The Hawks tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Padilla, Alcantar and Regina Inda all had RBI doubles.
After the Padres scored three times in the top of the sixth, the Hawks came back with three of their own on a two-run double by Garcilazo and an RBI double by Inda.
Rodriguez, the Rio Rico pitcher, set down the Padres in the top of the seventh to seal the victory. She pitched a complete game for the win, allowing nine hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.
The Rio Rico offense banged out 18 hits in the game, including 10 doubles and two triples. Alcantar, Garcilazo and Inda were all 4-for-5; Alcantar belted four doubles and Garcilazo had six RBIs. Alcantar and Bustamante each scored four times.