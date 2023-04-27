A four-run fourth inning by the Rio Rico Hawks broke a 3-3 tie and opened the offensive floodgates to an eventual 15-6 win in the play-in round of the state 4A Conference softball tournament on Wednesday at RRHS.

With the victory over the No. 22 Marcos de Niza Padres, the No. 11-seeded Hawks earned a spot in the opening round of the 16-team tournament. They’ll travel to Surprise on Saturday to play the No. 6 Paradise Honors Panthers, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.



Tags

Load comments