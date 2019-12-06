The Santa Cruz Soccer League is gearing up for end-of-season championship games this weekend.
Sunday’s championship will feature Leon, a perennial powerhouse with eight league titles, and Perros FC, newcomers in their second season with the league who are looking to win their first championship.
League manager Brian Hernandez said that the public is welcome to attend all the matches, which will take place at Pierson Soccer Field.
Schedule of events:
- 9 a.m. Cup Final: Raptors vs. La Maquina
- 11 a.m. Third-place match: United vs. Niupi
- 1 p.m. Championship: Leon vs. Perros FC