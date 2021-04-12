The Nogales Apaches softball team jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in Thursday’s home game against the Desert View Jaguars. But a pitching change by the Jaguars put the brakes on the Apaches’ momentum and allowed the visitors to come back and win.
After Desert View went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Nogales came right back in the bottom of the frame. Brianna Lira led off with a bunt single, then came around to score on a double by Denise Lopez.
Two batters later, Lopez scored on a sacrifice fly by Mikayla Lindsey that put NHS in front, 2-1.
Nogales tacked on three more runs in the second inning. Jacqueline Aristiga-Huerta singled, and Lira drove her home with a double. Lira advanced to third on an error, then stole home on a pickoff attempt. Lopez scored the third run of the inning by reaching on an error, then scoring on an error.
Desert View scored twice in the top of the third to make it 5-3, but the Apaches got a rally started in their half of the inning. Angela Urquidez led off with a walk, went to second on a single by Ale Contreras and scored on a hit by Izabella Palomares.
Then, with runners on first and third and one out, new Jaguars pitcher Krystal Leyva intentionally walked Lira to load the bases. But with Nogales on the verge of blowing the game open, Leyva retired the next two hitters on a strikeout and groundout to keep the score 6-3 in favor of NHS.
She retired the following six consecutive batters as well, and kept Nogales from scoring over the next four innings.
Meanwhile, Desert View stepped up in the top of the fourth and scored five runs to go ahead 8-6. Then Leyva hit a two-out, three-run home run in the top of the fifth to stretch the lead to 11-6.
A seven-run seventh inning for the Jaguars resulted in a final score of 18-6.
The Apaches, still searching for their first win of the season, are set to host Sahuarita on Tuesday.