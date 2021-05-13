Crisantes

Demetrio Crisantes of Nogales High School.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Demetrio Crisantes was named the Player of the Year in the 5A Conference Southern Region and four of his Nogales High School teammates were first-team all-region picks when the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced its baseball recognitions this week.

Crisantes, a junior shortstop who was also named the Region Offensive Player of the Year, batted .507 this season with 10 doubles and 27 runs – all team highs. He’s pictured in the photo above.

Crisantes was joined on the all-region first team by two NHS pitchers: Roman Bracamonte and Saul Soto, both juniors. Bracamonte posted a 1.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 35.2 innings this season, while Soto had 50 strikeouts and a 2.56 ERA in 38.1 innings.

Two senior position players – third baseman Brayan Espinoza and outfielder Brian Garcia – were also first-team selections. Espinoza batted .449 and had a team-high nine stolen bases, and Garcia hit .415.

The all-region second team included two more Apaches baseball players: senior pitcher Albert Dominguez (3.02 ERA, 52 strikeouts in 41.2 innings) and junior first baseman Raenon Padilla (.356 batting average, team-high 21 RBI and 13 walks).

Sophomore catcher Thomas Teel, who batted .315 and had a .989 fielding percentage this season, was an honorable mention.

The NHS baseball team finished the regular season 14-6 overall and 5-3 in the 5A Southern Region – second-best in the circuit. They qualified for the state tournament as the No. 6 seed, but fell 2-0 in the first round to Apollo on May 8.

Softball players recognized

Angela Urquidez, a senior pitcher for the NHS softball team, was named to the all-5A Southern Region second team.

Two of her teammates, sophomore infielder Mikayla Lindsey and senior catcher Izabella Palomares, were honorable mention selections.

