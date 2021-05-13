Demetrio Crisantes was named the Player of the Year in the 5A Conference Southern Region and four of his Nogales High School teammates were first-team all-region picks when the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced its baseball recognitions this week.
Crisantes, a junior shortstop who was also named the Region Offensive Player of the Year, batted .507 this season with 10 doubles and 27 runs – all team highs. He’s pictured in the photo above.
Crisantes was joined on the all-region first team by two NHS pitchers: Roman Bracamonte and Saul Soto, both juniors. Bracamonte posted a 1.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 35.2 innings this season, while Soto had 50 strikeouts and a 2.56 ERA in 38.1 innings.
Two senior position players – third baseman Brayan Espinoza and outfielder Brian Garcia – were also first-team selections. Espinoza batted .449 and had a team-high nine stolen bases, and Garcia hit .415.
The all-region second team included two more Apaches baseball players: senior pitcher Albert Dominguez (3.02 ERA, 52 strikeouts in 41.2 innings) and junior first baseman Raenon Padilla (.356 batting average, team-high 21 RBI and 13 walks).
Sophomore catcher Thomas Teel, who batted .315 and had a .989 fielding percentage this season, was an honorable mention.
The NHS baseball team finished the regular season 14-6 overall and 5-3 in the 5A Southern Region – second-best in the circuit. They qualified for the state tournament as the No. 6 seed, but fell 2-0 in the first round to Apollo on May 8.
Softball players recognized
Angela Urquidez, a senior pitcher for the NHS softball team, was named to the all-5A Southern Region second team.
Two of her teammates, sophomore infielder Mikayla Lindsey and senior catcher Izabella Palomares, were honorable mention selections.