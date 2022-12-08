Angel Castro scored twice, including the game-winning goal, as the Nogales Apaches edged Rincon/University High School 3-2 in the first match of the regular season for both teams.
Nogales easily handled the R/U Rangers 4-0 in the preseason Brandon Bean Soccer Tournament on Dec. 1. But Tuesday's match at NHS was more tightly fought, with the outcome in doubt until Nogales goalkeeper Nickolas Molina smothered a free kick with 6 seconds left to preserve the win.
Nogales took the lead in the sixth minute of play when Kenneth Osuna blasted a shot from just outside the penalty box past the Rincon/University goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
The Rangers tied the score 10 minutes later on second-chance shot. But with 4:25 left in the first half, Alek Peral led Santiago Hernandez with a pass down the right side, which Hernandez crossed in front of the goal to Castro, who snuck it past the goalie for a 2-1 Nogales advantage.
Sixteen minutes into the second half, Rincon/University tied the score at 2. But with 19:34 remaining in regulation, the Rangers’ goalkeeper came out to stop an attempt by Peral. When he couldn’t control the ball, Castro cleaned up the rebound and deposited it into the net to put Nogales back on top.
As the Rangers furiously tried to tie the score with the clock running down, Molina made a leaping save with a minute left, then corralled the final-seconds free kick to seal the victory.
NHS is next scheduled host Sahuarita on Thursday, then play at Sunnyside on Friday. Both games matches start at 6 p.m.