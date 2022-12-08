Angel Castro scored twice, including the game-winning goal, as the Nogales Apaches edged Rincon/University High School 3-2 in the first match of the regular season for both teams.

Nogales easily handled the R/U Rangers 4-0 in the preseason Brandon Bean Soccer Tournament on Dec. 1. But Tuesday's match at NHS was more tightly fought, with the outcome in doubt until Nogales goalkeeper Nickolas Molina smothered a free kick with 6 seconds left to preserve the win.

Defense

The Nogales defense protects the goal on a corner kick.


