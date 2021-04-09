Nogales High School hosted its only track and field meet of the season on Wednesday, and the Apaches boys and girls teams each finished second in the three-school competition.
In the girls meet, NHS racked up 48 total points, 12 back of winner Marana. On the boys side, the Apaches had 49.5 points, 10 behind top point-getter Walden Grove.
Sabina Romero had a big day for the girls, winning three events. She was first in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches; she won the javelin with a throw of 83 feet, 1 inch; and she took the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.34.
Romero also picked up a point for her team with a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash, which she finished in 29.38 seconds.
For the NHS boys, Gerardo Aguilar piled up three first-place finishes of his own, starting with the 100-meter dash, in which he topped the field of 27 competitors with a time of 11.08 seconds.
Then he won the 200-meter dash, beating 20 other runners with a time of 24.07. And he capped off the hat trick by finishing the 400-meter dash in 54.48 seconds, best in a field of 14 competitors.
Marcel Ortiz had a big day for the Nogales boys in the field events, starting with a second-place finish among 28 competitors in the discus, which he threw 101 feet, 9 inches.
Then he finished second in the shot put with a distance of 39 feet, 1 inch – just an inch behind the event winner from Walden Grove. Finally, Ortiz threw the javelin 89 feet, 9 inches, which was good for fourth place.
The first-place finisher in the javelin was Nogales’ Arturo Alvarez, who threw it 130 feet. Alvarez was fifth in shot put at 35 feet, 4 inches, and came in sixth in the 100-meter dash.
Carlos Bravo collected a first-place finish in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 12:31.15, and Juan Pablo Cervantes came in second in the boys high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches.
Javier Mondragon was second in the boys 800-meter run (2:24.01) and third in the 1600 meters (5:23.94).
In the girls competition, Kayla Barton finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.96. Right behind her in second place was teammate Kimberly Clark at 1:10.55.
Mia Barraza was second in two distance runs: the 800- and the 3200-meter races, with times of 2:59.57 and 15:24.35, respectively. Elizabeth Fuentes was second in the 1600 meters with a time of 6:40.64.
Estefania Ibarra was third in the 800 meters at 3:16.18, and Idaly Bañuelos was third in both the 1600 and 3200 meters, at 6:42.04 and 14:44.09, respectively.
Bryhanna Fierros finished third in the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches, and took seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.7 seconds.