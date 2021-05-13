It was all Nogales when the Arizona Interscholastic Association revealed the Division II, Section VIII girls tennis recognitions.
Senior Nicolette Fajardo was picked as the section’s Singles Player of the Year. She was 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the section as the Apaches’ No. 2 singles player, and 3-2 overall and 1-1 while playing in the No. 1 spot.
Fajardo and junior Vanya Gupta, who combined to go 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the region as the Apaches’ No. 1 doubles pair, were named the sectional Doubles Team of the Year.
Coach of the Year in the section went to Kerry Muñoz, who guided the Apaches to a 5-0 record in the section and an 11-1 regular-season mark.
The NHS girls earned the No. 10 seed in the state Division II tournament, and won their first-round match at Paradise Valley before bowing out in the quarterfinals with a loss to Cactus Shadows on May 6.