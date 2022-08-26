Purchase Access

It’s a sweltering summer day, with the heat bearing down on Nogales High School. But it’s not slowing this year’s Apaches football team as they put in another day’s work of lifting weights and running through plays.

Coming off of a 3-7 season the previous year, this crop of athletes seems eager to show they are poised for success.

NHS football

Nogales defenders break up a Douglas pass attempt.
NHS football

Omar Sanchez carries the ball during the scrimmage with Douglas.
NHS football

Adrian Lopez-Olaiz looks for an open receiver.


