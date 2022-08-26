It’s a sweltering summer day, with the heat bearing down on Nogales High School. But it’s not slowing this year’s Apaches football team as they put in another day’s work of lifting weights and running through plays.
Coming off of a 3-7 season the previous year, this crop of athletes seems eager to show they are poised for success.
Following the pandemic-affected 2020 season, when NHS was unable to play a single game, the Apaches entered 2021 with a number of young, inexperienced players. COVID restrictions limited the time available to coach them, and so after starting out hot with wins over Rio Rico and Cholla, the team faltered, dropping four straight games before beating Rincon/University. They then lost four more to finish the season, getting shut out in all seven of their losses.
Now entering his fifth season as head coach, Jake Teyechea said the struggles the team has faced the last two years have also provided them with important lessons and a more steely mentality, upon which they will build their success for this season.
“The difference between last year and this year is night and day,” Teyechea said. “We had a group of freshmen and sophomores, and with COVID we hardly saw our kids and didn’t really get to know them or their strengths. This year, even though we’re young, you can see the experience from last year is showing. The sophomores and juniors I have this year are probably more experienced than the seniors I had last year.”
“These players know the standard that we have and know we’re not lowering it,” he said. “The grit that these kids have is by far the best we’ve ever had in my years of coaching.”
’Shoot for the moon’
At the conclusion of last season, Teyechea said he gave himself three weeks off before beginning preparations for the upcoming season, which included opening the weight room to players on a voluntary basis.
“We had great numbers, especially from our younger guys, and over the summer we had even more turnout,” he said, adding that after starting out with 57 players, the roster is now pushing 90. “I’ve got guys who, when we started, could not run. Kids who could not read a play. And now with the growth they’ve had they are starting for us.”
The hope is that the extra work will pay off offensively.
“This is probably one of the biggest lines I’ve ever seen. Running back-wise, we’ve got power backs in Arturo Alvarez, Benjamin Ley and Omar Sanchez, and our quarterbacks David Farias and Adrian Lopez-Olaiz are pushing over six feet. The weight training is definitely showing,” Teyechea said.
The Apaches’ size will be instrumental, as their offense brings a run-heavy approach, with an emphasis on grinding down their opponents and controlling the clock.
“I’m old school, man; I used to run an air raid before and it bit me in the butt. When you got guys to run the ball and they have the grit to do it, you’d be crazy not to do it,” Teyechea said.
Senior Offensive Assistant Joey Garcia said: “Our O-line is the heart of our team, our running backs are all great.”
The Nogales offensive line is made up of Izak Rojas, Estevan Acevedo, Rene Egurrola, Andy Baldenegro, Sam Mills and Ramses Valenzuela.
Defensively, the Apaches are hoping to hit their opponents with a series of unconventional attacks. In previous years, the team ran a basic four, but this year they may have something different up their sleeves, Teyechea hinted.
“My defensive coordinator worked all summer perfecting his scheme, making sure we’re putting kids in the right position,” he said. “We’re going to make you think we’re doing one thing and pop you with another.”
When asked what their base defense will be, Teyechea, says that he will not reveal anything yet, but fans will find out on Friday, Sept. 2, when the Apaches take on the Rio Rico Hawks. He said players to watch for on defense include defensive tackle Manny Osorio, and linebackers Samuel Ocampo and Carlos Bravo, who made Honorable Mention for the 5A All-Region team last year and is looking to make the All-State team this season.
On special teams, the Apaches are looking to use their size to help on coverage units, and kicker Antonio Pina to help get points on the board.
Teyechea also cited the importance of fan support for the team.
“As a small border town community, we’ve got to come together and bring some pride back to our amazing little town. We want to make Friday nights a big deal here. We have one of the best stadiums in the entire state, and the fans have the power to help us out,” he said.
With a group of experienced players led by captains Baltazar Pacheco, Bravo, Sanchez and Ocampo, the Apaches believe they can succeed against this season’s slate of foes.
“The expectations are to shoot for the moon. We go 1-0 each week, and to just be better than yesterday. If we do that our record will show it,” Teyechea said.