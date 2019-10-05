The good news for the Nogales Apaches in Friday night’s home game with Ironwood Ridge was that they held the Nighthawks scoreless in the first and fourth quarters.
The bad news was that they gave up five touchdowns in the other two periods and lost the game 35-9.
Following the scoreless first quarter, Ironwood Ridge ran off three consecutive touchdowns in the second period – two coming on runs of 75 and 46 yards by Brandon Barrios and the other on a keeper by Octavio Audry-Cobos on third-and-goal at the Nogales one-yard line.
The Apaches finally broke through when junior Juan Velazquez booted a 47-yard field goal with 34 seconds left in the half.
Nogales carried that momentum over to the next sequence when junior Heriberto Barnett intercepted a pass at the NHS 40-yard line with 11 seconds left. But with so little time left on the clock, the Apaches couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity and the half ended with the visitors ahead 21-3.
Halftime featured an annual tradition in which the marching band from NHS teams up with the bands from Desert Shadows and Wade Carpenter middle schools for a combined performance on the field.
Coming out of the break, Ironwood Ridge scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to go ahead 35-3.
Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Apaches senior Paul Gracia ran the ball into the end zone from the five-yard line. Nogales couldn’t convert a two-point attempt, and the score remained 35-9.
Less than three minutes later, the Apaches had the ball at first-and-goal from the Ironwood Ridge two-yard line. But they couldn’t score and ended up turning the ball over on downs.
Now 4-2 in the regular season, Nogales will host Sunnyside (1-5) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 in the annual Homecoming Game.