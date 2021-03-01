An early first half goal was all the Walden Grove Red Wolves needed on Saturday as they beat the Nogales Apaches in boys soccer, 1-0.
The loss for Nogales, their second of the season against seven wins, came as they try to lock up one the top eight seeds in the state 5A Conference tournament, which would give them home field in the first round. They were ranked No. 7 in 5A as of Monday, with regular-season games remaining on Tuesday at Cienega and Thursday at home against Sahuaro.
Walden Grove had a chance to score four minutes into play in Saturday’s game, but Nogales goalkeeper Nickolas Molina turned away a shot from 12 yards out with a diving save. They broke through 10 minutes later on a shot inside the box.
The Apaches had several opportunities of their own to score during the half, including a shot by Victor Navarette from inside the 18-yard box with 10:32 remaining that got by the Walden Grove goalkeeper but trickled wide to the right.
Nogales had even more chances in the second half, starting a minute-and-a-half into play when Juan Velasquez stole a pass from the Walden Grove defense and broke free in front of the Red Wolves net. He hooked the ball around the goalkeeper, who came out to contest the shot, but it rolled just wide of the net.
Nine minutes into the half, Diego Ruiz got off a strike just outside the 6-yard box, but his shot just missed the goal on the near side. Eight minutes later, Navarette had a chance from point-blank range in front of the net, but his shot dinged off the crossbar, and with 10 minutes left on the clock, the Walden Grove goalie made a diving save on a shot by Velasquez.
Nogales thought they had earned a penalty with seven minutes remaining when Marco Amador was fouled from behind just inside the penalty box as he pushed the ball toward the Walden Grove goal. Instead, they were awarded a free kick from outside the box, which went for naught.